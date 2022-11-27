Jazz 112, Suns 113: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (12-10) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday November 26, 2022

Utah Jazz 112, Phoenix Suns 113 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Going to bed with a smile on our face! 😁 pic.twitter.com/m1LyYB0a8n – 1:03 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“I’m the tone-setter. When I do that, my team follows and everything falls into play and we play Suns basketball the right way.”

– @Deandre Ayton

🗣️ Hear from the team following tonight’s win: https://t.co/yaHIdha2Y8 pic.twitter.com/FBRY7jdFzi – 12:51 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton on what he said to Jock Landale before Landale checked in: “I told him I need your energy. I know when you get in this thing, he gonna turn us up. I need that energy. And he had the loudest five minutes I have ever seen. And he turned the whole thing around.” – 12:47 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Is this correct??

Ducks in PAC title game if WSU wins. Utah is in if UW wins. – 12:16 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“He definitely dunked the ball more than me, but I’m trying.” – Deandre Ayton when asked about being the first Sun to put up a 28-20 stat line since Amar’e Stoudemire, who he said he grew up watching – 12:14 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“This should be norm.”

Deandre Ayton on his own expectations after 29 and 21 night in #Suns win over #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/ZkOI8P2VZ1 – 12:11 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Eight of the @UtahJazz next nine games are in Utah, that’s a plus.

But it’s also wroth noting that eight of those nine are against teams that are .500 or better.

The travel gets easier, the opponents do not. – 12:09 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Energy. I’m the main guy who has to be ready to play every night. I cannot be that guy who’s easing into games.” – Deandre Ayton on his performance tonight – 12:08 AM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Jordan Clarkson has scored 20 points or more in six straight games, the longest streak of his career 🏴‍☠️

#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/bLqhlz32Zb – 12:01 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Damion THREE in the clutch 👌

At 61.3%, @Damion Lee leads the @NBA in fourth-quarter three-point percentage (min. 20 attempts) pic.twitter.com/ed52W2p4NG – 12:00 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Phoenix Suns https://t.co/jbPEr9ddJ8 pic.twitter.com/KWFghuKMuR – 11:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I don’t know what he ate for #Thanksgiving . I wish I had went over there.”

Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton after his 29 and 21 effort. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Kck8gFB8ED – 11:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“I don’t know what he ate for Thanksgiving, but it’s time I went over there.” – Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton’s “stellar” performance in back-to-back nights – 11:51 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book doing Book things tonight! 🔥

27 PTS

11 REB (season high)

7 AST pic.twitter.com/S3jYV4lo3p – 11:50 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Jazz had three total rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Three.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. – 11:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker joked that he doesn’t know what Deandre Ayton ate for Thanksgiving but he wishes he would have went over there to get some for himself. – 11:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker on switching up his shoes at halftime to change up the mojo: “I’ve done it a few times….shit didn’t work.” – 11:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls next game is Monday at Utah Jazz played Suns tough on the road tonight but suffered their fourth straight loss. For Utah it will be its third game in four nights. Bulls look to get back on track 7:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 11:49 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

When you realize you really CAN’T fully dive into the Utah-Colorado analysis for Sunday until the Apple Cup ends, which isn’t for another 2-ish hours. pic.twitter.com/QTt1yFf5c6 – 11:47 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets next four games

At Denver

At Denver

At Phoenix

At Golden State

They desperately needed those two wins – 11:44 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The #Suns now a #NBA-best 11-1 at home this season with 6 straight wins after Utah triumph. Suns center Deandre Ayton 29 points and 21 rebounds earning his 3rd career 20-20 reb game. Also 3rd 20-pt, 20-reb game shooting better than 55% FG. @ESPNStatsInfo. bit.ly/3UJvvOU – 11:39 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

THE GAME-SEALING REBOUND 😤

@Deandre Ayton with his third 20/20 game of his career! pic.twitter.com/hAAGXSL434 – 11:39 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

All six of Deandre Ayton’s four quarter rebounds came on the offensive end. – 11:38 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

7 of 9 guys to hit the floor score in double digits 📼

#TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/THswS1bz7B – 11:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns’ boxscore was updated after the game to bump Deandre Ayton up from 20 rebounds to 21, which ties his career high – 11:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Stat correction came in to give Deandre Ayton 21 rebounds, which ties his career high – 11:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Will Hardy: Our defense let us down in the 4Q — didn’t get a stop the first 11 minutes, didn’t rebound the ball, didn’t execute on the final possession. I take responsibility for that; obviously didn’t communicate well. Wanted to get the ball out of Booker’s hands and then foul. – 11:35 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Will Hardy: “I wanted to get the ball out of Booker’s hand and then foul.” – 11:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Asked Monty Williams about Jock Landale’s 4Q impact, and he joked that he was a “hypocrite” for talking pregame about how tough it is to find minutes for everyone and then playing him again tonight. Said the Suns needed someone to finish in PNR outside of DA – 11:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

8 of the next 9 games at home for the Jazz….post Thanksgiving and Utah will finally get a home stand – 11:34 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Will Hardy says Jazz wanted to get the ball out of Booker’s hands and then foul on the final play, but clearly something was missed in communication. – 11:32 PM

Steve Luhm @sluhm

Suns played it smart but coaching error by Hardy. Can’t let a team with a 1-point lead and inbounding with 26 seconds left run the shot clock all the way down. Even if they miss, there’s no time left, especially with a long rebound. Have to quickly foul, lengthen the game. – 11:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’ll tell you I’m on him all the time, and this is why.”

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s 29-20 night. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j443WouUwJ – 11:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DominAYTON couldn’t be stopped, finishing with a season high in points and rebounds! 💪

Tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/CUE994OIgW – 11:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“DA was just a monster.”

Monty Williams says it says a lot about Deandre Ayton’s conditioning to have performances like that in back-to-back games. The Suns let him bring in the final huddle tonight – 11:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton has been coming to the gym at “crazy hours” to lift and have his body ready for stretches like this. – 11:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on the Suns in a tight game tonight: “It’s not plays, it’s not schemes. It’s just will. We’ve been in these situations before, but we’re building a bit of a base with the guys that are new.” – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker really shot 8-for-27 and the Suns still won. Again, it’s scary what this team can be when Deandre Ayton plays like that – 11:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge Deandre Ayton offensive board seals win.

#Suns 113 #Jazz 112 Final.

Watch Chris Paul and Devin Booker get in his face afterward.

Ayton line: 29 points (7-of-9 FTs) and 20 boards (all season highs). pic.twitter.com/4iDI6H1rlk – 11:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Four straight.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Z6De0soTPl – 11:20 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Suns 113, Jazz 112. Interesting choice by the Suns to foul, perhaps a more interesting gamble by Hardy not to. Four straight losses, now 12-10 on the season. JC 22/5/5; Sexton 20/5a; Markkanen 15/10r; Beasley 14/5r/4a. Jazz home Monday vs. Chicago. – 11:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jazz down 1, Suns have the ball, 26 seconds left, 24 seconds on shot clock.

Jazz elect not to foul.

You’ll never guess what happened next. – 11:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Game is over. The Jazz lose to the Suns 113-112…..the Jazz fall to 12-10 on the season and have lost four straight. Great game, the Jazz played well overall but just couldn’t get a defensive rebound down the stretch. That just killed them. Home against Chicago Monday night – 11:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Game over, Jazz lose 113-112.

That’s a biiiiig decision there by Hardy not to foul at the end of the game… did not work out.

Clarkson leads Jazz with 22, Sexton had 20.

Jazz back home vs. Chicago on Monday. – 11:18 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Also, 2.5 seconds isn’t enough time IMO to try to force a Suns miss then get a rebound (which they hadn’t all fourth quarter) get a timeout, and get a play on the other end. – 11:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jazz are 2-7 in their last 9 games.

Wemby time? pic.twitter.com/gcoUwrwYJq – 11:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Deandre Ayton tonight:

29 PTS

20 REB

11-18 FG

First Suns player with a 28/20 game since Amar’e Stoudemire. pic.twitter.com/ZymeWDEeLm – 11:18 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Refs call a foul on Olynyk. Jazz will drop their fourth straight. – 11:17 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Yeah, not sure why the Jazz didn’t foul there. There just wasn’t enough time. – 11:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 113, UTA 112

Ayton: 29 Pts, 20 Reb, 11-18 FG

Booker: 27-11-7, 8-26 FG

Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-10 FG

Clarkson: 22-5-5, 8-18 FG – 11:17 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/euvKbN8TKq – 11:17 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Game over. Jazz lose this one 113-112 – 11:17 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

I like taking threes late in games like Phoenix just did when the shot clock and game clock are close.

Milks extra time off the clock.

That’s good coaching from Monty Williams. – 11:17 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Clock runs out but the officials are reviewing to see if an Olynyk foul happened before the expiration of the game. – 11:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Third 20-20 game of Deandre Ayton’s career. – 11:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

There was just no way there was enough time to play that possession out. The Jazz needed to foul – 11:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

And of course it was another Deandre Ayton offensive rebound to seal it – 11:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz decide not to foul down 1 with a 2.5 sec differential. Booker shot at the last second, then rebound was tipped. Olynyk fouled on the rebound, and we’ll see if it was before or after the game is over. – 11:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jazz not fouling there is crazy.

Deandre Ayton grabs his 20th rebound at the buzzer but there’s a whistle so he might take free throws here. They are reviewing it. – 11:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I have no earthly idea why the Jazz didn’t foul there. Unreal – 11:16 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Ah, Suns fouling on purpose up 3. – 11:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Williams playing the foul FT game.

#Suns up 3.

Fouls Clarkson.

Hits FTs. #Suns up one. – 11:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Intentional foul by the Suns to start the foul game. Verrrry interesting choice. – 11:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns foul intentionally up 3. Clarkson makes both FTs to pull the Jazz within 1. Suns ball with 26 seconds left – 11:15 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Game reset: Suns just fouled Clarkson, but Jazz aren’t in the bonus. So Jazz will have ball, 27.5 secs left, 15 on shot clock, down 113-110. – 11:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton with a huge offensive rebound and then a steal. He’s been terrific tonight – 11:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Big putback by Craig. #Suns up 3. – 11:11 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Verrrrrry soft foul called on Sexton to send Booker to the line. – 11:10 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Man, Deandre Ayton has been a beast tonight. Where has THIS Ayton been?! – 11:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ayton now with 21 free throw attempts in his last four games after 22 in his first 13 games – 11:09 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Jazz have really struggled to end defensive possessions in the fourth quarter. – 11:09 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz just cannot get a rebound – 11:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker back in with 3:52 left in game.

Ayton with seven in the fourth, 27 and 17 for the game. #Suns up one as he’s fouled again in the paint. – 11:08 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

An Ayton v. Markkanen matchup late here. Markkanen has hit 2 straight threes and just got fouled on another. Ayton has 7 in the last 3 min too. – 11:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton is kind of wringing out his elbow after that and-1. He’ll stay in and make the FT though – 11:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Hell of a two games in two days for Deandre Ayton – 11:06 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Literally as I’m writing a note for my article that the Suns have kept Lauri pretty quiet, he hits two 3s. Maybe I should just keep writing… – 11:06 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Suns challenging the OOB call, Suns up 99-95 5:40 left. Foul Bae goes to work in front of the camera. – 11:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns are challenging that out-of-bounds call – 11:01 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Booker had just 8 points in the first half. He’s got 25 right now, midway through the 4th – 11:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale certainly given #Suns spark. Ayton in for Landale.

Crowd roars.

Booker getting reset. 6:36 left in game.

Ayton over Olynyk. #Suns up six. – 11:00 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz got caught with a bad lineup on the floor defensively – 10:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This crowd was loving Jock Landale’s energy out there. Deandre Ayton checks back in for him while Book gets a quick breather – 10:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker’s gonna get the CP3 mini rest here with 6:36 to go. Suns up 4. – 10:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges fader over Sexton.

#Suns up four. – 10:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee 3 after Landale kickout. #Suns up two. – 10:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oh, is it the 4th quarter? Then Damion Lee just made a 3 – 10:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again, Beasley from 3 is a problem.

Bridges answer .

Alexander-Walker 3. #Suns down one. – 10:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Wainright corner 3. Has 6 (2-of-2 on 3s).

Jazz timeout. #Suns up 3. 9:14 left in game. – 10:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale and Ish Wainright making the most of their limited minutes tonight. Huge to see from the Suns’ reserves – 10:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale bucket. #Suns up two. – 10:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker finds Landale on the dive. #Suns up one. – 10:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton just went on the court and gave Landale a word of encouragement. #Suns – 10:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Jazz 81, Suns 78. Booker with a 14p period for Phoenix, but Utah is getting contributions from all over. Jazz have been helped by their own O-rebs tonight — 7 for 15 second-chance points. – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale will open the 4th for the Suns – 10:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jock Landale is checking in to open the fourth quarter – 10:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landale checking in. #Suns – 10:48 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Jazz take an 81-78 lead over Phoenix into the fourth quarter….that was terrific defense by NAW on Booker. Took away his airspace, then got over the screen and bothered the shot late. His defense the last two nights has been exceptional – 10:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Jazz 81 #Suns 78 end of 3rd – 10:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: UTA 81, PHX 78

Ayton: 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 8-12 FG

Booker: 22-9-4, 7-22 FG

Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG

Clarkson: 18-4-4, 7-16 FG – 10:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Torrey with 2+ blocks in a career-high fourth straight games! 👋

@Torrey Craig joins @Bismack Biyombo and @Deandre Ayton as the only Suns with 2+ blocks in four consecutive games since 2019. pic.twitter.com/E22Yhh5176 – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker is in that mode of making a point to go the basket and making a point that he’s getting hit/drawing contact and not getting the call.

He’s 7-of-7 FTs. #Suns down 3. – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 3.

Biyombo to the line FT.

It’s been an adventure this year. – 10:43 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz still leading while not getting much from Beasley and Markkanen is impressive – 10:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

One of the rare nights this season where it feels like Book’s been forcing it a bit. He’s up to 20 points, but they’ve come 20 shots and the last pair of possessions wasn’t great – 10:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book through the contact for the three-point play! pic.twitter.com/koLe0AbgeE – 10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This has been a physical game to say the least.

A lot of attacking the rim is leading to contact.

#Suns #Jazz tied. 2:38 left in 3rd. – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Horton-Tucker 3

Booker drive, plus the foul.

FT.

#Suns up 74-72. – 10:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton handle in open court not a work of art, but he drew the foul.

Now 4-of-6 from line.

Booker jumper. #Suns up two. – 10:34 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

How did the Jazz let Ayton get to that spot…. – 10:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Sexton really hoopin tonight – 10:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are incredulous about some of the calls/no-calls over the last minute. Devin Booker was laughing at the last one while Cam Payne walked toward the Suns bench with his arms in the air. Gotta be careful not to get a tech here – 10:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to Ayton in pocket for layup off pick-and-roll.

Ayton block.

Ayton had another block nullified by Payne foul on Sexton transition opportunity.

#Suns down one as Sexton splits FTs. Now Payne is called for his 4th foul.

Booker ran away from the situation with smile. – 10:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

That really was great hustle by Sexton to bust back in transition and make Booker protect, which set up the Olynyk block – 10:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton’s fingerprints have been all over this 3Q so far – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Engine Engine No. 9.

On the New York Transit line.”

Ya’ll know the rest.

@DresBlacksheep put it down with the Hip Hop classic “The Choice Is Yours” for #Suns halftime show on 90s night. pic.twitter.com/l8tHRRldWQ – 10:25 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Sometimes I’m surprised that some of the stuff Olynyk does works because he moves so slow…but I guess if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton finds Booker corner 3. #Suns tie game. #Jazz – 10:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Never known Booker to swap shoes at the half but he did tonight. Shot 3-for-13 in the first half. Let’s see if these shoes I can’t name because I’m a lame turn his night around. – 10:20 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz run the first play of the second half for Markkanen, who went 0-6 in the first half – 10:20 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Can someone check the Jazz app and let me know if they are getting the Jazz radio broadcast? Getting reports it just dropped – 10:17 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

It’s 90’s night at Footprint Center in Phoenix and I feel like this should be how all basketball games are produced. – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got @DresBlacksheep #Suns halftime. pic.twitter.com/YaDBXVaJZf – 10:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Jazz 54 #Suns 51 Half

PHX: Ayton 11 points, 7 rebounds, Bridges 10, Booker and Payne 8 each. Team: 2-of-10 on 3s.

UTA: Clarkson 12, Sexton 11. Team: 7-of-19 on 3s.

Booker 3 fouls. pic.twitter.com/rpKtKcXnlc – 10:08 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah 95, St. Thomas 66, so much for that being closer than I thought.

Gabe Madsen leads five in doubles with 15.

On deck: Arizona, Thursday at the Huntsman Center. – 10:07 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Suns 51. Utah shoots just 8-21, commits 4 TOs in 2Q, but hangs onto the lead. JC leads the Jazz with 12p. Sexton had 8 in a row en route to 11p/3a. Olynyk 8p. Vando 4p/6r. Markkanen 1p/6r, shooting 0-6 from the field. For Phoenix, Booker has 8p/7r/3a, 3-13 FGs. – 10:06 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Sexton with a really nice close to the quarter. He had 8 in the 2nd and the Jazz lead 54-51.

Booker (3/13) and Markkanen (0/6) both struggling. – 10:05 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz up 54-51 at the half.

Weird one: Devin Booker is just 3-13. Lauri Markkanen is 0-6. But everyone else for both teams shooting pretty well. Sexton turned it on at the end of 2Q for 11p, Clarkson has 12p. – 10:04 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Halftime in Phoenix: the Jazz lead the Suns 54-51….. – 10:04 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

8 straight points for @CollinSexton02

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/T8GOAVFDSI – 10:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: UTA 54, PHX 51

Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-7 FG

Bridges: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG

Booker: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 3-13 FG

Clarkson: 12 Pts, 5-9 FG – 10:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker giving ref ear full.

Williams taking him out with three fouls and 26.4 seconds left in half.

#Suns down one. – 10:02 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Guarantee at some point this season Sexton slaps the hardwood. – 10:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to Ayton dunk. #Suns tie game at 50-50. – 10:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Collin Sexton with B2B and-ones. You don’t see that often. – 10:00 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Collin Sexton is really having a nice half. The best thing he’s doing is finding his own offense without doing so at the expense of the team offense – 10:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Collin Sexton is all aggression.

Bucket, fouled by Booker.

FT. #Suns down one.

Booker 3 PFs. – 9:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🗣 FLAME ON 🗣

#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/wzxjcNzsOA – 9:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three fouls on Booker. Sexton was quite excited. – 9:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ayton is going to get someone real soon if he keeps planting two feet and exploding like this on the catches eight feet out. He can really jump once he’s downhill and plants both. – 9:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton running the floor for dunk as Booker found him as a trailer.

#Suns back up 2. 2:36 left in half. – 9:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton getting an offensive rebound and putback, then running the floor for yet another big dunk. It’s scary how much he can change a game’s momentum by just doing the little things – 9:55 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Nice patient possession by Sexton there. Ended in a Clarkson three – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Clarkson 3.

Booker 2.

Tied 43-43. #Suns #Jazz – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Wainright for Craig, who has 2 fouls. #Suns down 3 with 5:33 left in half. – 9:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet was working his ass off to defend that Lauri Markkanen post-up and drew the offensive foul. He’s been so surprisingly good on the defensive end since he arrived in Phoenix – 9:51 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Walker Kessler who was bleeding from his arm, is also getting some bandaging on his back from the training staff, looks like he has a little scuff there too – 9:50 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

One of Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s most valuable NBA skills is flopping convincingly on illegal screens to earn the call. – 9:49 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Collin Sexton dribbles for a whole possession, forces a bad layup attempt, and Will Hardy immediately signals for Clarkson to reenter the game. – 9:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jazz go with the three bigs I wrote about in the preview last time. Suns want to RUN. – 9:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Lauri Markkanen and Deandre Ayton might have bumped knees on that last play. They were both slow to get back down the court, but they’re staying in. DA looks a little hobbled though – 9:47 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri Markkanen comes away from that drive limping a little favoring the left knee, but looks like he’s kind of run it off – 9:47 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler’s big brother, Will Hardy, did not seem to agree with that foul call – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges keeping #Suns in it.

Has 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.

Since 0-for-9 start Friday vs. #Pistons, Bridges has made 10 of his last 12 shots.

#Suns down five. – 9:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

TC goes up and around for the finish. pic.twitter.com/V4jH9gjmzN – 9:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Walker Kessler’s chagrined wave to the crowd, acknowledging the catcalls, as he takes off his jersey with blood on it was hilarious. – 9:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Walker Kessler had blood on his jersey, had to change, when he took it off many in the crowd whistled and clapped, and Kelly Olynyk encouraged it with his own applause lol – 9:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Assorted whistles, oohs and ahhs from the Suns’ crowd as Walker Kessler takes off his jersey and replaces it with a new one due to blood. – 9:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After just 3 turnovers leading to 1 point off of in the 1Q, Jazz already have 2 TOs leading to 5p in 2:22 of 2Q. Will Hardy calls timeout with the lead down to 35-29. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne crossed Beasley over, to the rim, bucket, and wanted the foul.

#Suns down six as Craig scores in transition. Timeout Jazz 9:38 left in half. – 9:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee 3.

Alexander-Walker answer.

#Suns down 10. – 9:37 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz have a 10-point lead after the first quarter. Devin Booker has not had an easy go of it so far. He’s 2-of-10 overall and 0-of-2 from 3. It’s been a mix of guys on him. – 9:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 32, Suns 22. That’s a pretty ideal period for Utah — they shoot 61.9% (4-9 on 3s) to Phoenix’s 36.0% (and 0-6); 14-9 rebound advantage; just 3 assists, leading to only 1 point by the Suns; 3 O-rebs allowed but 0 second-chance points. – 9:35 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Jazz lead the Suns 32-22 after the first quarter.

Utah’s 4 of 9 from 3. The Suns are 0 for 6.

Clarkson and Olynyk both have 7; Beasley and THT have 5 each off the bench. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Jazz 4-of-9 from 3 in 1st quarter.

Last time they played, went 7-of-12 on 3s in 1st quarter.

Utah up 10 after one, 32-22. #Suns – 9:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

End of one. The Jazz lead the Suns 32-22 – 9:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: UTA 32, PHX 22

Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG

Booker: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 2-10 FG

Ayton: 5-2-2, 2-3 FG

Olynyk: 7 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz doing a nice job of creating switch mismatches with Lauri Markkanen and then playing out of them. Have gotten some nice looks – 9:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo, Shamet checking in. #Suns – 9:29 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz offense still seems like it gets to the Suns’ good defense. All of the off ball screens and actions just really hard for them to defend, for some reason. Jazz shooting 63% so far. – 9:28 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

birthday

bucket

beasley pic.twitter.com/jeYgWCxEZ0 – 9:28 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jazz producing a lot of good looks around the rim like last time. I think that’s four open layups/dunks already – 9:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges doesn’t have arms, he has tentacles. That was absurd lol – 9:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns don’t want that guy to get hot.

Beasley 3. #Suns down four.

Dude hit 7 last time he faced Phoenix. #Suns down six.

Timeout Phoenix with 2:06 left in 1st. – 9:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Duane Washington Jr. and Landry Shamet are set to check in as the Suns’ first subs – 9:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton bounce pass to cutting Craig, #Suns down 3. – 9:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Beasley over Ayton.

Bridges answer.

#Suns down three. – 9:23 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

A&M beats LSU.

LSU beats Georgia.

KSU beats TCU.

Purdue beats Michigan.

ND (or Oregon/Utah) beats USC.

The playoff probably is Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State, and ALL FOUR TEAMS would be coming off a loss. – 9:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“My first job was actually with the Phoenix Suns.”

The Suns played a jumbotron video where the players shared their first jobs, and that was Devin Booker’s. Joked it really began back when he was 8 or 9 years old, and that it put him “in the red” for a while there – 9:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Good to see Collin Sexton once again celebrating his assists. Whatever it takes to keep him engaged as a passer. Jazz lead 13-9 with 6:20 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First timeout in this one: the Jazz lead the Suns 13-9 – 9:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne in the paint again finding Ayton for the big dunk.

#Suns down four as Clarkson answers with 3. – 9:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I am here for Deandre Ayton turning these one-handed poster dunks into a nightly thing – 9:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Important question: does this count as an assist? pic.twitter.com/wZP24SvMqA – 9:18 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Olynyk has had a great start to this one – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 1-of-6 FGs, down five as Vanderbilt on the dunk. #Jazz – 9:16 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Young Bull on the board 🐂

#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/gBl2u72PWY – 9:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

No need for Ayton to bring ball down. Just catch and put up while in the air.

#Suns down 5-0 as Sexton gets start. Didn’t start against #Suns in first meeting. – 9:11 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

That Saturday night basketball feeling 😁 pic.twitter.com/WjcfPf4zhu – 9:06 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Collin 🏴‍☠️ JC 🏴‍☠️ Lauri 🏴‍☠️ Jarred 🏴‍☠️ Kelly

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/MxWVqdezHC – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think our guys really care about those things we bring to the table.”

Monty Williams on #Suns defense that has given up an average of 100.6 points in the last three game after allowing 134 in loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/Vn8PHWEqgF – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Why isn’t Jock Landale playing? 3 questions entering #Suns–#Jazz rematch azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:58 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

UPDATED GAMER: The most interesting thing in this Utah-Colorado game took place 1,200 miles away in Corvallis.

Utes are now at the doorstep of a trip back to the Pac-12 championship game, but need one more leg of the Pac-12 superfecta to get there:

sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 8:53 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah fans are really going to have to ride the wave during the Apple Cup.

It’s going to be a BAD night on this app. – 8:47 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Who coached the 1992-93 Phoenix Suns?

Know the answer? Play the @SociosUSA 90’s Suns Trivia for a chance to win 4 suite tickets!

📲 Download the app to play: https://t.co/XRPHrGX81i pic.twitter.com/R9kdoTtqoI – 8:45 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams before the game on the next steps for Chris Paul to return from the sore right heel that’s kept him sidelined for 8 straight games now: pic.twitter.com/k8OQgHp7BU – 8:33 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

First five on the floor.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/xxb9yBcP37 – 8:30 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Lacing ’em up like it’s Rucker Park.

@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/UgAvsxxoFi – 8:17 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Soul crushing stuff for the Mavs in TOR. another big lead gets away. PHX, OKC, WAS & TOR losses when leading by 14+ pts. Other games vs POR & LAC lost 15 and 25 pt leads but still managed to win. Tonight 5-12 from 3pt in 1st Qtr. 6-27 after that. – 8:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After the Splash Brothers combined for 12 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past the Jazz, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/PhBSkAcVI2 – 8:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Kept him under 50, which is good.”

#Jazz coach Will Hardy on Devin Booker, who scored 49 points in #Suns loss at Utah. pic.twitter.com/M1l1oLI9E5 – 7:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Asked about Devin Booker dropping 49 on the Jazz last game, coach Will Hardy quipped, “Kept him under 50, which was good.”

Mentioned his efficiency from the midrange and trying to keep him off the FT line (he got there 15 times last matchup) – 7:36 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: Utah trucks Colorado and gets the help it needed from Oregon State.

All eyes to the Apple Cup in two hours. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:34 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah fans at Folsom just went berserk when the Oregon-Oregon State score popped up on the big board. – 7:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said if Chris Paul (heel) was able to go, he’d be out there. #Suns – 7:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet in. #Suns – 7:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams confirms Landry Shamet is available tonight – 7:17 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Jaylon Glover, 5 run.

Utah is 39-360-5 rushing tonight, 9.2 YPC.

That’ll play any day of the week. – 7:09 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Fours up in Boulder.

Utah 56, Colorado 14

Utes are a 29.5-point favorite here. – 6:52 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Things are happening in Corvallis, Utah-positive things. – 6:41 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Makai Cope, 21 pass from Barnes. Pitch and catch, doesn’t get a lot easier.

Utah 56, Colorado 7. – 6:36 PM

Steve Luhm @sluhm

These poor guys from Colorado look like they’d rather be anywhere in the world except Folsom Field.

Utah leads 42-0 at halftime? What’s happened in Boulder?

In its last 14 quarters, CU has been outscored 200-34. – 5:49 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Halftime: Utah 42, Oregon State 0.

Pac-12 championship game possibilities are in real trouble now as Oregon has taken a 21-10 lead over Oregon State.

Beavers were a QB away this season from being real scary. – 5:48 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Money Parks, 9 pass from Rising after they hurried to the line.

Utah and Colorado are playing different sports this afternoon. – 5:35 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

I would have Rising play the first series of the second half, then place him in bubble wrap in case Utah is playing Friday for a trip to the Rose Bowl. – 5:29 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

He’s on fire! 💥

Rep the 90’s with our NBA Jam t-shirt and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!

👕 https://t.co/FgnLrlzITD pic.twitter.com/7diOZ9XAVW – 5:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Ja’Quinden Jackson, 2 run, out of the wildcat. His second TD in this first half.

Utah 21, Colorado 0. – 4:58 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah not trying to invent the wheel here.

Offensive line is mashing, keep running it, a Rising attempt mixed in from time to time. – 4:53 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.

Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate, best he’s looked in some time. – 4:48 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

End of one: Utah 14, Colorado 0.

Micah Bernard is 7-45-1 out of the gate best he’s looked in some time. – 4:47 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Ja’Quinden Jackson, 10 run.

Took initial contact, kept moving, dragged a defender with him.

Took a drive or two, but Utah is in control, up 14-0 in Boulder. – 4:41 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Micah Bernard, 8 run.

Kicked it outside and walked in.

Jaylen Dixon on the jet sweep for 15, with good blocks from JJ and Kincaid on the previous play was huge.

Utah 7, Colorado 0. – 4:32 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah on the move for the first time this afternoon as Rising finds Kincaid in the flat for 10, into Colorado territory. – 4:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul (heel) out, Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) probable tonight vs. #Jazz. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:21 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Micah Bernard in the Utah backfield to open the afternoon. – 4:13 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Colorado is not very good.

Utah should not have to drag this thing into the late afternoon. – 4:12 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder vs. Rockets injury report:

Alperen Sengun (groin strain) is probable

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle soreness) is out

Bruno Fernando (knee maintenance) is out

Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are both out – 4:09 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah wins the toss and will defer.

Off we go in Boulder with things still in play for Vegas. – 4:08 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Really looking forwarded to next Sunday night at the Cambridge Room. The Wasafiri dudes are just spectacular musicians – including some Booker T folks. See y’all there

https://t.co/a4jU0AAcfy pic.twitter.com/aQwpjkQIMh – 4:05 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah offensive line as warmups come to a close.

LT: Braeden Daniels

LG: Keaton Bills

C: Paul Maile

RG: Michael Mokofisi

RT: Sataoa Laumea

Micah Bernard took the final first-team reps in the backfield. – 3:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tied game.

11 seconds remaining.

Enter Charles Barkley.

Sir Charles booked the Suns ticket to the 1993 Western Conference Finals with his historic shot against the San Antonio Spurs!

@SweetJames | Sweet Plays Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/ZZKm122tfM – 3:34 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Glover, Bernard, JJ, Vincent and Faysal Aden all dressed out for Utah.

Have to assume we’re looking at bit a of by-committee situation this afternoon. – 3:18 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Cam Rising, Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, Brandon Rose(!), Luke Bottari all made the trip for Utah.

I believe this is the first time Rose is dressing. – 3:14 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Micah Bernard is dressed out for Utah.

Not news, but worth mentioning as:

A) He has been banged up for weeks.

B) Tavion Thomas is no longer an option. – 3:09 PM