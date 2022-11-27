ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch issued for the Valley

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. With more storms expected to move through this evening and tonight, the threat of flash flooding will increase. Additional rainfall overnight could reach between 2 to 4 inches for some...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

