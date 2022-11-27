Paul George and Kawhi Leonard ruled out against Pacers

Marc J. Spears: Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are out tomorrow against Indians.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are out tomorrow against Indiana. – 8:24 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi, Paul George and Luke Kennard remain out on Sunday against Indiana although Ty Lue doesn’t believe the Clippers stars’ injuries will be a long-term issue. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:24 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 114-104.

-No Kawhi/PG and the Clips struggled accordingly to score

-AG: 29 points on 12/16 FG, just a monster in the paint

-Joker: 19-13-6, did not attempt a shot in the second half. Didn’t have to.

-Murray: 21-6-9 pic.twitter.com/zUbBbgdF9I – 1:01 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Moses Brown missed two more free throws… but got his rebound and finished a lefty bank hook that got him dap from PG and Kawhi.

Take the highlights you can get at this point.

Michael Malone takes a timeout to empty his bench with 5:12 left to play. Nuggets up 103-88. – 12:48 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Without Kennard-Kawhi-PG, Ty Lue called the margin for error “very slim” before tipoff. The Clippers have set out to prove their coach right. Despite 53% shooting, probably John Wall’s best game and solid Mann/Morris nights, turnovers and free throws have cut away at that margin. – 12:40 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has a history of scorers they could give the ball to in tight games to go get a game-winning bucket:

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Chris Paul.

And now Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 11:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Malone takes nothing from Nuggets-Clippers preseason game played in Ontario in October despite both teams playing full squads for most part (no Jamal, no Kawhi last month but that was it).

Malone also did not sound happy about the condition of the floor that night either – 9:05 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Re: Kawhi, PG and Kennard, Ty Lue said late in his pregame talk with reporters that he has a good feeling for how the injured Clippers are progressing. He said he hasn’t tried to reorient the offense like he did last season because he didn’t think the absences would be long term. – 9:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George already ruled out for Sunday.

Like I said yesterday, I’m not necessarily expecting them to play until next Saturday at earliest. – 8:57 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

I need a good night out of Denver’s defense. Clippers have the 28th ranked offense and are without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nuggets have the 27th ranked defense — the only teams worse are the Rockets, Pistons, Spurs. This defensive turnaround has to start soon. – 7:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Key number to know for tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:

In 300+ minutes, the Clippers have a -10 Net Rating in the minutes when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are off the floor. They score just 100 points per 100 possessions. Horrible offense.

Both are out tonight. – 6:36 PM

Austin Burton @Amaar_206

Clippers fans reading another Kawhi and/or PG13 injury update pic.twitter.com/CIP2DdHVFq – 12:42 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

I’m blaming my injury report tardiness on the tryptophan. But yeah, Kawhi, Paul George and Luke Kennard have all been ruled out for Clippers-Nuggets tomorrow. – 11:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kawhi and PG are out for Friday’s game; Ty Lue says no timetable for either espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers injury report for Black Friday is unchanged from yesterday.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and the Ontario trio are out vs Nuggets.

Wouldn’t be surprised if the injured Clippers are done until December. – 7:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Patrick Beverley here talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He a killer, ain’t he?” “He just locked in on basketball, and we held him to that.” “He was mad about [the trade] saying you could’ve had me and Paul George. That’s a balls-y thing to say.” pic.twitter.com/XnQgt4DO5e – 3:40 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says there’s currently no timetable for injured Kawhi and Paul George espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers are trailing 32-29 in San Francisco, their 5 turnovers keeping them from possibly having a lead despite playing without Kennard, Kawhi and PG. – 10:39 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Reporting on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries. Both players had treatment in Los Angeles today. Leonard will be re-evaluated in the coming days, putting his availability for Friday’s game in question. More from our @NBA on ESPN broadcast: pic.twitter.com/Ll9uh3rGig – 10:29 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

No Kawhi Leonard or Paul George tonight for the Clippers. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/kO3VpzlPan – 9:44 PM

