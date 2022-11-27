Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here Are the Nike Footballverse Experiences Taking Place in Dubai this Month
Nike FC heads to Dubai to host a number of football-focused experiences designed to inspire young football fans and players. So far, the “Footballverse” campaign has already seen an exclusive panel talk with footballing legend Ronaldo, Champions Soccer Academy UAE director Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal, where they came together to discuss the sporting icon’s prolific career and the growing youth and women’s game in the region.
hypebeast.com
Lack Of Guidance Turns Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter Into A $6,835 USD Piggy Bank Sculpture
Dubbed “Blatta o Plomo,” 100% of the profits from the piggy bank will go to human rights funds. Football (or soccer, if you’d prefer)-meets-lifestyle brand Lack Of Guidance prides itself on “maintaining the principles of football and combining them with fashion and thought-provoking design,” as they told Hypebeast in a 2021 interview. LoG encourages looking at the beautiful game from a broad cultural perspective instead of simply paying attention to what’s happening on the pitch, and the latest translation of that ethos may be their most striking — and definitely most expensive — project yet: a handmade piggy bank sculpture of disgraced former FIFA head Sepp Blatter.
Comments / 0