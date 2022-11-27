Dubbed “Blatta o Plomo,” 100% of the profits from the piggy bank will go to human rights funds. Football (or soccer, if you’d prefer)-meets-lifestyle brand Lack Of Guidance prides itself on “maintaining the principles of football and combining them with fashion and thought-provoking design,” as they told Hypebeast in a 2021 interview. LoG encourages looking at the beautiful game from a broad cultural perspective instead of simply paying attention to what’s happening on the pitch, and the latest translation of that ethos may be their most striking — and definitely most expensive — project yet: a handmade piggy bank sculpture of disgraced former FIFA head Sepp Blatter.

