Jakob Poeltl does not return against Lakers

Kyle Goon: Spurs say Jakob Poeltl is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness.

Jakob Poeltl, who had 12 pts and 9 reb in 10 mins already, is out for the rest of the game with right quad soreness, per the Spurs. The Lakers, without AD, catch a break. – 9:00 PM

Jakob Poeltl, who has taken advantage of AD’s absence for 12 points and 9 rebounds already, just limped to the locker room after apparently hurting himself on a dunk. – 8:43 PM

Clutch Points: Jakob Poeltl went to the locker room following his landing after this dunk. Hope it’s nothing too serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AM8ranq9RJ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 26, 2022

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022

Tom Orsborn: Spurs have ruled Vassell (ankle) out tonight at LAC. Poeltl (knee) is questionable. Johnson, McDermott, Branham, Barlow are available. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 19, 2022