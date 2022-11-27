Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Christian Pulisic injury: Tracking the USMNT star’s status for the round of 16
Late in the first half of Tuesday’ do-or-die match against Iran, Christian Pulisic came through for the United States, scoring one of the the most important goals in USMNT history as he put a pass from Sergiño Dest past Iranian keeper Alireza Beiranvand to give the United States a 1-0 lead.
Luis Suarez broke down on the bench upon seeing South Korea score against Portugal, knocking Uruguay out of the World Cup
Luis Suarez saw the scoreboard showing South Korea went ahead against Portugal, a result that would ultimately push Uruguay out of the World Cup.
Paratici implicated in scheme to pay Juventus players under the table during COVID-19 pandemic
Details are starting to dribble out about the nature of the current financial investigation that has resulted in the resignation of Juventus’ entire board of directors, and that potentially involves current Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Fabio Paratici. While this past spring’s “Prisma” player valuation scandal has been referenced in other reports (and may still be part of ongoing investigations), this latest round of investigations appears to be centered more on how Juventus handled its finances during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020.
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?
For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.
Morocco, Croatia take care of business as Belgium falter yet again at 2022 World Cup
When the draw was made, the last team just about anyone expected to top Group F, the group featuring the 2018 World Cup runners-up, Croatia, the best qualifiers from CONCACAF, Canada, and the last hurrah of the Belgian Golden Generation, were Morocco. But the Atlas Lions have defied the odds...
Chelsea beat PSG to Vasco de Gama teenage prospect Andrey Santos — reports
According to a couple reports in the last 24-48 hours, Chelsea have beaten out Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco de Gama. This was an “exclusive” reported yesterday by Le 10 Sport in France — not the greatest source! — with Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard running the story today as well.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 12
Pour one out for Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, and the Belgium “golden generation.” The FIFA #2 ranked team flamed out of the World Cup today in the group stages, concluding what should be considered one of the biggest wastes of a golden generation in decades. Kind of tough to explain how a Belgium team with that much talent never managed to actually win anything over that stretch of time. Good news though (I guess) for Ivan Perisic, who advances to the next round of the tournament and gets to stay in Qatar for another week.
Two Manchester City Boys on Their Way Home from World Cup
Manchester City can look forward to the early return of two key players as Belgium and Germany both made early exits from the World Cup. Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium were the first to depart as they finished third in their group following a goalless draw with Croatia. Belgium won of their three matches while Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, won the group.
Ibrahima Konaté Sets World Cup Record in Shock France Defeat
France advanced in first place in Group D at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the third round of matches on Wednesday that meant Les Blues only edged second place Australia thanks to their goal differential advantage. Despite the loss, though, Liverpool...
Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 11
The deciding third group stage matches roll on today, with Groups C and D wrapping things up. Strangely enough, Group D plays at 10 am ET and Group C are the later matches at 2 pm ET. The Group C scenarios are annoyingly complicated — all four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage.
