Read full article on original website
Charity Steadham
4d ago
Y'all are awesome ❤️ May God bless y'all and give you comfort 💕 Lord let there cup run over with donations and let every heart feel comfort in this young ladies memory ❤️ in Jesus name Amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WAPT
Police arrest suspect in shooting that killed delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection witha shooting that killed a delivery driver. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested on Nov. 26 on an outstanding murder warrant, police said in a release on Wednesday. Tarik Domino, a Capitol City Produce employee, was making a delivery...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been accused of stabbing his father to death in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to a home on Riser Street on Wednesday, November 30 in reference to the fatal stabbing. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Kenneth BoClair deceased. Hearn said police believe the victim […]
Man accused of sending teens to shoplift Byram Walmart
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and three teenagers in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Byram Police Chief David Errington said they received a call about the teens shoplifting electronics from the business. The teens allegedly told officers that James Jackson had sent them into to the store to steal […]
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
WLBT
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer
A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer. Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer. After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029...
Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
WLBT
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
Two shot, killed on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two […]
listenupyall.com
Natchez woman reportedly shot by daughter dies in Jackson hospital
NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman who was reportedly shot early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she reportedly fired a single...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man. They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register. Police say the suspect left the scene in this car. The suspect...
WAPT
Durant police investigate shooting that killed 19-year-old
DURANT, Miss. — Durant police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Police have identified multiple suspects and several persons of interest and issued warrants in connection with Saturday's shooting that killed Jereil Allen Jr., according to interim Chief Joseph Heard. Heard took on the role Monday...
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
BET
Maisie Brown, 21, Is Becoming the Face and Voice of the Jackson Water Crisis
Activism often means going big—organizing a march for justice or starting a social media campaign—but for Maisie Brown, activism starts locally. In response to the ongoing Mississippi water crisis, the 21-year-old sophomore and political science major at Jackson State University, one of the largest HBCUs, is leading the effort to deliver drinking water to residents who can’t make it to the city’s distribution centers.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
12-year-old boy dies playing Russian Roulette
A 12-year-old boy has died after apparently playing a game of Russian Roulette. Three people have been arrested in the case, including two minors who are charged with murder.
WLBT
17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
Comments / 3