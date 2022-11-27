ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Jack Kayser powers Austin Westlake past San Benito for 53rd straight win in 6A DI Texas football playoffs

By Andrew McCulloch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25upw7_0jOhpuqA00

Junior running back Jack Kayser caught fire during a red-hot first half that featured three touchdown runs, as Austin Westlake beat San Benito 44-7 to extend the Chaparrals' 53-game winning streak

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — After a defensive start to their regional semifinals matchup against San Benito during a cold rainy afternoon at Alamo Stadium, the Austin Westlake Chaparrals were looking for a big-play opportunity.

The Chaparrals, who have won three consecutive UIL football state championships, led the Greyhounds 14-0 shortly after the start of the second quarter after several early defensive stands by San Benito.

But momentum quickly shifted when Westlake junior running back Jack Kayser changed the game in the blink of an eye.

Kayser took a handoff up the middle, weaving through a cluster of defenders at the line of scrimmage. The Chaps' workhorse back then cut left juking a pair of Greyhounds' defenders and darting up the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run with 8:15 remaining during the second quarter.

Kayser's long rushing TD, his third touchdown run of the first half, helped the Chaparrals build a 24-0 halftime edge and propelled Westlake to a 44-7 victory over San Benito in the Class 6A Division I Texas high school football playoffs.

Austin Westlake improved to 13-0 and extended the longest active winning streak in Texas high school football with its 53rd consecutive victory.

The win also sends the Chaparrals to the Region IV-6A DI championship game, where Westlake will face San Antonio Brennan (12-1).

The loss ended San Benito's season at 11-2 overall and snapped a four-game winning streak for the Greyhounds, who reached the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018.

The Chaparrals, meanwhile, won their 53rd game in a row with the victory and punched their ticket to the Region IV championship for the eighth straight year.

Austin Westlake (13-0) will look to clinch its sixth straight regional title against the San Antonio Brennan Bears (12-1) in the Region IV-6A DI championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — AUSTIN WESTLAKE 44, SAN BENITO 7

All photos by Clara Sandoval

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWQXv_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr0cQ_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBrv9_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqsRU_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvQtQ_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOjD9_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ludl4_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRofY_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3Tfr_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFrHz_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xmt8Y_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqfBh_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeMkr_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgPXM_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQzF8_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZHq8_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC7e8_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFLmu_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y13Zc_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxHUc_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kpkd3_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BR8Ks_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGpgV_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395fIl_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1QgB_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiqVd_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KlAa_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNS5M_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS63A_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOrfZ_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVZwN_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qi9JP_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gB03_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDf7u_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImnYd_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jT1Nv_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAPSK_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qWRm_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh8wn_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZbl2_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdmLF_0jOhpuqA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpgFA_0jOhpuqA00

