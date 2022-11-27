Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
LA Times Crossword December 1 2022 Answers (12/1/22)
Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published December 1 2022.
Pending Netflix Change Will Affect Customers
Netflix made several changes to its business model this year. Another is underway for 2023. It will affect how users interact with the brand's entertainment services. The media company is considering a significant change in the coming months. It may affect your viewing experience depending on your plan. In the early days of Netflix, a big part of the platform was its DVD mail service. (source)
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Inside Andrea Bocelli's Family-Focused Christmas Celebration
Watch: Andrea Bocelli Worried About His Latest Christmas Album for Months. When Christmas comes to town, Andrea Bocelli never celebrates alone. After a year of touring and making new music, the 64-year-old operatic tenor knows December is a month to follow traditions and make memories with sons Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and daughter Virginia, 10.
tryhardguides.com
A Bizarre Day Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox A Bizarre Day is an experience created by the developers at A Bizarre Community. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
Squawkabilly Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Squawkabilly’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
tryhardguides.com
5 Letter Words with DUT in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a complete list of 5-letter words with DUT in them to help you get to the finish line and solve that puzzle before it’s too late! Whether you’re working on today’s Wordle, a crossword, or another word game, we always recommend going over any other parts of the puzzle you have figured out to help eliminate possibilities. Let’s get into it!
A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
Wordle 527 confuses fans with unknown word, 'it's a new word for me!'
Wordle 527 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
tryhardguides.com
Sonic Frontiers reveals content roadmap for 2023
Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world sequel in the hit platformer franchise, has just announced a juicy roadmap for all the content players can expect throughout 2023. The highlight was undoubtedly the new playable characters, which thrilled fans and quickly trended online. This included the possibility of Tails, Knuckles and Amy being playable in a new storyline:
tryhardguides.com
Adopt Me Winter Update 2022 update log has been released
The Roblox Adopt Me Winter update has been released on December 1st, 2022! This patch brings three new mini games to play, the advent calendar is back which will get you free in-game items, and you will get access to pets that you can purchase with Gingerbread! If you love free stuff then make sure to head into Adopt Me right away, as the winter season is the best time to load up on items.
tryhardguides.com
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
tryhardguides.com
Legends of Runeterra WORLD ENDER expansion cards revealed
It’s been just over a month since part 2 of Legends of Runeterra’s Darkin Saga, Domination, was released. Since the beginning of this three-part expansion, the final installment has been highly anticipated by many, with the speculation that Aatrox would be added to the game. While this was confirmed some time ago, today the Legends of Runterra team revealed new card coming in the World Ender expansion. This uncharacteristic move lets us see exactly how the meta is going to be shaped when the expansion releases on December 7.
tryhardguides.com
Preparing and leveling for Lost Ark’s Brelshaza Legion Raid
Lost Ark’s December update is right around the corner, bringing new content, a new Advanced Class, and the Brelshaza Legion Raid, which has been dubbed as one of the most unique and challenging raids in all of Lost Ark. To prepare and begin leveling for the new content and...
tryhardguides.com
VALORANT 5.12 patch note reveals Chamber nerfs
VALORANT 5.12 patch notes is now out, and it looks like the Sentinel Agent, Chamber has undergone significant tweaks. Chamber’s present mechanics was shaping the playing field in an unhealthy way, interfering with other Agent identities, and breaking VALORANT’s fundamental tactical cycle, according to the 5.12 patch notes. Consequently, the essential adjustments were implemented to preserve his character’s identity while keeping VALORANT’s game health.
tryhardguides.com
Evil West Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Evil West, a newly released third-person Wild West game, has received its first update,1.0.4. This update features several gameplay changes, bug fixes, blockers, and all platform and PC updates. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing regarding movement, bindings, loading, and more have been addressed. Details of the...
tryhardguides.com
Nacon announces Garden Life with new teaser trailer
Nacon, the publisher known for recent hit Steelrising and the longtime WRC series, has just revealed a new garden simulation game Garden Life from developer stillalive studios. Fittingly, Garden Life is expected to release in Spring 2023. It will be available on Steam, where players can wishlist the game now. Here’s today’s new teaser from publisher Nacon:
tryhardguides.com
Marvel VS Naruto Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Marvel VS Naruto is an experience developed by @BaofuBaoshou2 for the platform. In this game, you will pick from a variety of characters from both the Marvel and Naruto universes. Head into the world and fight your way through a variety of different enemies to level yourself up. Try to see if you can become stronger and dominate everything the game has to offer.
tryhardguides.com
Level Infinite announces SYNCED open beta with new trailer
SYNCED, an upcoming rogue-looter shooter from Biped developer NExT Studios, has just released a new trailer that breaks down the core gameplay and setting. SYNCED will launch its open beta on December 10th, 2022. It will be available on PC, with no current release windows for console ports. You can watch the full trailer on publisher Level Infinite’s YouTube channel here:
