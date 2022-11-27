LSU football WR Kyren Lacy leaves game with injury against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy exited Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M with an injury.

Lacy, after making a catch on second-and-8 that delivered a first down, went down after taking a big hit from linebacker Chris Russell Jr. He immediately went down and was attended to by three trainers and Coach Brian Kelly.

Lacy was then helped off the field by two trainers and went into the medical tent by the LSU sideline.

Lacy did not return to the field on LSU's next drive.

The catch was Lacy's first of the night after he had dropped two balls in the first half, including one that would have given LSU a first down on third down.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.