Obituary: Jo Fenske

Funeral Service for Jo Fenske, age 90, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Wendell Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Mrs. Fenske passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born, Sept. 23, 1932, to John Kimbrough and Macie Denton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Fenske; son, Ronnie Denton; daughter, Sandy Fenske; grandchildren, Matt Denney and Tabitha Denton and brother, Bobby Denton.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Denney; son, Charles Denton; daughter-in-law, Gloria Wise; son, John Robert Fenske; grandchildren, Cyndi Wimbs and Chuck Denton; great grandchildren, Meagan Foster, Haleigh Denton and Austin Denton; great great grandchild little Nugget; and a host of family and friends.