Obituary: Tommy Henry Amaro

Tommy Henry Amaro, age 35 of Hanceville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tommy was born in California on July 28, 1987, to Darrell and Marie Chase Amaro. He loved to go to the river, to work and tinker on Go-Karts, and was an avid collector of knives. Tommy was baptized at Bangor Baptist Church many years ago.

He is preceded in by his father, Darrell Amaro; brother, Matthew Amaro; grandparents, Betty and Frank Amaro. He is survived by his mother, Marie Wallace; brothers, Antony and Jacob Amaro; grandmother, Ethel Chrisman; aunt, Cindy Sharp; uncles, James (Janet) Gadsden and Billy Smith; special niece and nephews, Heidi Amaro, Chase Amaro, Joseph Amaro and Alex Amaro; a host of cousins and other nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Tommy at a later date and time.