ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Tommy Henry Amaro

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

Tommy Henry Amaro, age 35 of Hanceville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tommy was born in California on July 28, 1987, to Darrell and Marie Chase Amaro. He loved to go to the river, to work and tinker on Go-Karts, and was an avid collector of knives. Tommy was baptized at Bangor Baptist Church many years ago.

He is preceded in by his father, Darrell Amaro; brother, Matthew Amaro; grandparents, Betty and Frank Amaro. He is survived by his mother, Marie Wallace; brothers, Antony and Jacob Amaro; grandmother, Ethel Chrisman; aunt, Cindy Sharp; uncles, James (Janet) Gadsden and Billy Smith; special niece and nephews, Heidi Amaro, Chase Amaro, Joseph Amaro and Alex Amaro; a host of cousins and other nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Tommy at a later date and time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy