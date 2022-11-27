Read full article on original website
PBL boys basketball wins 49-45 over Danville Schlarman
ST. JOSEPH – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team earned its first win of the 2022-23 season with a 49-45 victory over Danville Schlarman on Wednesday in the Toyota of Danville Classic. Kayden Snelling scored eight points in the first quarter while Jeremiah Ager and Ethan Donaldson added three...
GCMS/Fisher wrestling wins two duals in season-opening triangular meet
BISMARCK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won a couple of matches in its season-opening triangular meet. The Falcons won 76-6 over Rantoul and 54-27 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin. Against BHRA, Aiden Sancken (220 pounds), Lincoln Eastin (195), Carson Maxey (145), Corbin Ragle (138), Jakob Howell (126) and Shawn...
GCMS girls basketball wins 63-33 over Flanagan
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team won 63-33 over Flanagan on Thursday. The Falcons (3-4) outscored Flanagan 15-9 in the first quarter as Mindy Brown scored six points while Savannah Shumate had four points, Reagan Tompkins had three points and Sophia Ray had two points.
GCMS girls basketball loses 63-37 to St. Thomas More
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Anna Warren led GCMS (2-4) in scoring with 11 points while Sophia Ray had six points and Mindy Brown, Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon each had four points. Lizzie Giroux and Addi Kerchenfaut each had three points and Mallory Rosendahl added two points.
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 41-9 to Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 41-9 to Ridgeview on Monday, Nov. 28. Mason Loschen had five points while Julian Barbosa and Gavin Kief each had two points and two rebounds. Ridgeview 41, PBL 9. PBL. Grant Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Julian Barbosa 1-2 0-0 2,...
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-38 to Unity
TOLONO – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-38 to Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli posted a double-double for Cissna Park (6-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals while Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball wins in regional semifinals over Fisher
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 26-22 over Fisher in the IESA Class 2A LeRoy Regional semifinals on Tuesday. Lily Sizemore led GCMS (21-0) in scoring with 17 points while Payton Alley had four points, Avery Hyatt added three points and Isabelle Gawthorp contributed two points.
McDermaid promoted to principal of PBL High School, her alma mater
PAXTON — Four months into her new job as assistant principal of Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, Hannah McDermaid already has another job lined up. She is not leaving the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, though. After all, she loves it here. Rather, McDermaid will be relocating her office to...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
Obituary: Harris Drennan
Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening November 27, 2022. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.
Obituary: Rosa B. Lane
Rosa B. Lane, age 95, of Gifford, formerly of Rantoul, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford. She was born on June 13, 1927, in Hartford, IL, the daughter of George and Alice (Dwyer) Veach. Rosa married Earl Robert Lane on May 1, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Obituary: Janice Harden
Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 10:10 am Sunday November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm December 3, 2022 at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Pekin woman killed in crash in rural Morton
Authorities have released a few more details about a crash this week that killed one person in rural Morton. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harding and Washington roads east of Morton, authorities said. Killed in the crash was an 82-year-old Pekin woman whose...
Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday
Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
