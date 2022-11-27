ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

wildcatsports.com

Bowman and Cai lead 'Cats to GNAC opening play win

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (6-1, 1-0 GNAC) opened up conference play with a convincing 69-56 victory Thursday night over the visiting Western Oregon Wolves (4-1, 0-1 GNAC). QUOTE FROM HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "Proud of how we responded coming out of the second half....
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Open Up GNAC Play at Home

ELLENSBURG, WASH.- Central Washington Men's basketball returns to Ellensburg, opening GNAC play against Western Oregon (3-2 overall) and 19th-ranked Saint Martin's (5-1 overall) this week at Ellensburg High School. GAME INFORMATION. Thursday, Dec. 1st. 8:30 PM. Vs. Western Oregon University. Ellensburg High School. Ellensburg, Wash. GAME INFORMATION. Saturday, Dec. 3.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Big Country News

Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
vvng.com

Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
HESPERIA, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
vvng.com

Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
VICTORVILLE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
Key News Network

Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway

Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ukenreport.com

Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center

RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...

