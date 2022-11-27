Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bowman and Cai lead 'Cats to GNAC opening play win
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (6-1, 1-0 GNAC) opened up conference play with a convincing 69-56 victory Thursday night over the visiting Western Oregon Wolves (4-1, 0-1 GNAC). QUOTE FROM HEAD COACH RANDI RICHARDSON-THORNLEY. "Proud of how we responded coming out of the second half....
Wildcats Open Up GNAC Play at Home
ELLENSBURG, WASH.- Central Washington Men's basketball returns to Ellensburg, opening GNAC play against Western Oregon (3-2 overall) and 19th-ranked Saint Martin's (5-1 overall) this week at Ellensburg High School. GAME INFORMATION. Thursday, Dec. 1st. 8:30 PM. Vs. Western Oregon University. Ellensburg High School. Ellensburg, Wash. GAME INFORMATION. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Hesperia man arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Hesperia man was arrested at Mojave Narrows Regional Park after deputies found him under the influence with drugs and paraphernalia, officials said. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 10:25 am, deputies responded to the park at 18000 Yates Road. According to...
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Whittier Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 27, on East Lorene Street… Read more "Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody"
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — The 15 Freeway was briefly closed Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Victorville. It happened at 1:27 p.m., November 18, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville, and involved three vehicles, a red sedan with major damage, a white sedan, and a white SUV.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Canines, felines available for free at Riverside County shelters Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving...
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Body Found on Bus Stop Bench, Death Investigation Underway
Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered on a bench at a bus stop in the city of Santa Clarita prompting a Sheriff’s department death investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue at the Newhall Metrolink Station on Monday, Nov. 21, just after 8:00 a.m., investigating the death of an individual found laying on a bus stop bench.
Alleged thief who tried to leave Vons with cart full of Tide turns out to be murder suspect
LA VERNE, Calif. - A man seen leaving a Vons in La Verne with a cart full of Tide turned out to be a suspect wanted for murder out of San Bernardino County, according to police. The suspect - whose name was not immediately released - was seen by a...
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Calabasas man scammed $45 million from cannabis vape investors to fund lavish lifestyle
A former UCLA student-athlete was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for scamming over $45 million from cannabis vaping investors and using it to fund his lavish lifestyle. David Joseph Bunevacz, 53, from Calabasas, was sentenced on Wednesday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently raising over $45 million from investors who […]
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center
RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
