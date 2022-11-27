High School Scores/Schedules: Nov. 26
FOOTBALL
State Playoffs Scoreboard
Saturday's Results
Division IV
Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20
Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7
Division VI
Kirtland 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Col. Grove 0
Division VII
New Bremen 42, Lima Central Catholic 34
Warren JFK 21, Newark Catholic 7
BASKETBALL
BOYS
Saturday’s Scoring Summaries
LISBON DAVID ANDERSON 65, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 48
LISBON DAVID ANDERSON — Stauffer 4 0-0 10, Kraft 2 1-2 5, Siefke 8 5-6 24, H.Dailey 6 0-0 12, Schreffler 4 0-0 12, Brown 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 8-10 65.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN — Warder 4 0-1 8, Norman 7 1-2 16, Underwood 1 0-0 2, Lynch 4 2-2 10, Stokes 1 0-0 2 B.Miller 0 1-2 1 Gingerich 1 1-1 3, Travis 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 5-8 48.
Lisbon - 14 - 20 - 20 - 11 — 65
LCC 11 - 10 - 13 - 14 — 48
3-Point Goals: Schreffler 4, Siefke 3, Stauffer 2, Norman. Fouls: LCC, 11-10.
Schedule
Sunday's Games
Lakewood St. Edward at Medina, 1:45 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Lyndhurst Brush, 3 p.m.
---
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Chippewa at Cloverleaf
Garfield at North Canton Hoover
Highland at Firestone
Jackson at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Canton McKinley, 7:30 p.m.
Norwayne at Orrville
Rootstown at Springfield
Strasburg-Franklin at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Streetsboro at Kent Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Strongsville at Olmsted Falls
Triway at St. Thomas Aquinas
GIRLS
Saturday’s Scoring Summaries
CANTON MCKINLEY 71, SOLON 70 (OT)
CANTON MCKINLEY (2-1) — Bowden 5 2-2 13, Davis 0 2-3 2, Foster 4 1-2 9, Sparks 1 0-0 2, Snell 2 3-4 7, Stokes 4 9-9 18, Taylor 9 2-5 20. Totals: 25 19-25 71.
SOLON (1-1) — Ma.Blackford 7 1-1 17, Olszewski 1 0-0 3, Booker 1 0-0 2, Lance 5 0-0 15, Mo.Blackford 8 4-6 21, Hatcher 4 4-4 12. Totals: 26 9-11 70.
McKinley - 7 - 16 - 17 - 14 - 16 — 71
Solon - 14 - 12 - 11 - 18 - 15 — 70
3-Point Goals: :Lance 5, Ma.Blackford 2, Stokes, Bowden, Olszewski, Mo.Blackford. Rebounds: McK., 35 (Bowden 13); Sol., 30.
WALSH JEUSIT 58, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 48
NORTH CANTON HOOVER (1-1) — Craig 9-4-23, Cain 2-0-5, Rose 6-1-15, Moore 1-0-2, McCort 1-0-3. Totals: 19-5-48.
WALSH JESUIT (1-0) — Sutton 4-5-14, Holtzer 1-0-2, Norton 1-0-3, Taraba 10-3-23, Courtad 6-0-12, Angrelsk 2-0-4. Totals: 24-8-58.
North Canton Hoover - 11 - 16 - 12 - 4 — 48
Walsh Jesuit - 15 - 10 - 12 - 21 — 58
3-Point Goals: Rose 2, Sutton, Norton, Crain, Craig. Fouls: NCH, 15-13. JV Score: North Canton Hoover, 35-22.
MOGADORE 60, BUCHTEL 23
MOGADORE — J.Tompkins 3 1-2 7, Whitehead 4 2-2 10, Cameron 1 0-0 3, Holler 0 2-3 2, Morris 1 0-0 2, Lawrentz 2 1-2 5, Barcus 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, McIntye 6 6-6 20, A.Tompkins 2 1-3 5, Kidd 0 2-2 2. Toals: 20 15-20- 60.
BUCHTEL — Parson 2 0-0 5, Golden 1 0-2 3, White 2 0-0 4, Valentine 3 0-0 6, Cherry 1 3-5 5. Totals: 9 3-7 23.
Mogadore - 18 - 20 - 13 - 9 — 60
Buchtel - 2 - 8 - 5 - 8 — 23
3-Point Goals: McIntyre 2, Cameron, Golden. Fouls: 12-12. Rebounds: Mod., 22 (Morris 4). JV Score: Mogadore, 22-8.
GATES MILLES GILMOUR ACADEMY 54, CVCA 51
CVCA (2-1) — Harabedian 3-0-6, Casalinova 5-10-22, Williams 2-3-8, Bettinger 3-0-9, Hajdu 2-0-6. Totals: 15 13-17 51.
GATES MILLS GILMOUR ACADEMY (3-0) — Poletti 3-0-8, Finazzo 5-0-12, Shaw 1-0-3, Kline-Rominski 4-1-10, Holley 9-1-19, Makesh 1-0-2. Totals: 23 2-4 54.
CVCA - 17 - 13 - 12 - 9 — 51
Gilmour - 7 - 19 - 11 - 17 — 54
3-Point Goals: Bettinger 3, Casalinova 2, Hajdu 2, Poletti 2, Finazzo 2, Shaw, Kline-Rominski, Williams. Fouls: Gil., 13-11.
CLEVELAND ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 52, HIGHLAND 35
CLEVELAND ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY — White 1 0-0 2, Wearsch 8 0-0 19, Gregory 3 0-0 7, Flannery 3 0-0 7, Larsen 4 0-0 8, Roth 4 0-0 9. Totals: 23 0-0 52.
HIGHLAND — Morgan 6 1-2 14, VanKirk 0 2-4 2, Miller 1 1-2 3, Shondel 2 2-2 8, Zufall 1 2-2 4, Tessena 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 8-12 35.
St. Joseph - 15 - 13 - 9 - 15 — 52
Highland - 5 - 11 - 8 - 11 — 35
3-Point Goals: Wearsch 3, Shondel 2, Morgan, Gregory, Flannery, Roth.
Schedule
Monday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Brunswick at Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Firestone at Warren Harding, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield at Archbishop Hoban
Southeast at Ellet
Twinsburg at Maple Heights
---
Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Field, 7 p.m.
---
Wednesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Brecksville at Twinsburg
Cuyahoga Falls at Highland
GlenOak at Green
Lake Center Christian at St. Thomas Aquinas
Marlington at Carrollton, 6:45 p.m.
Mogadore at Rootstown
North Canton Hoover at Perry, 6 p.m.
Northwest at CVCA
Stow at Nordonia
Strongsville at Mentor, 7:30 p.m.
Warren Harding at North, 5:30 p.m.
