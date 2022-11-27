ATHENS — The Red & Black Publishing Company Inc. announced that Charlotte Norsworthy has been selected as the incoming executive director of the organization. Presently the Editorial Director of The Red & Black, Norsworthy is a “Double Dawg” alumna of the journalism college at the University of Georgia. Her journalism career started in the newsroom of The Red & Black and includes work with NPR, Bloomberg News and The New York Times. Prior to returning to The Red & Black in summer 2021, she served as senior editor with the Outlaw Ocean Project, a nonprofit investigative news organization.

