Atlanta, GA

Clayton News Daily

Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs

ATLANTA – Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the first college football national championship game under an expanded playoff format in 2025, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers announced Thursday. The two surviving teams in a 12-team field will play for the national title in downtown Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Which Version Of Jayden Daniels Will Georgia Get on Saturday?

After the 2021 season ended once again and disappointment for the Tigers, LSU decided to move on from head coach Ed Orgeron and hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly has exceeded the expectations of many and has led his team to a 9-3 record with a chance to win the SEC Championship. Much of this is due to the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

UGA student newspaper Red & Black names new executive director

ATHENS — The Red & Black Publishing Company Inc. announced that Charlotte Norsworthy has been selected as the incoming executive director of the organization. Presently the Editorial Director of The Red & Black, Norsworthy is a “Double Dawg” alumna of the journalism college at the University of Georgia. Her journalism career started in the newsroom of The Red & Black and includes work with NPR, Bloomberg News and The New York Times. Prior to returning to The Red & Black in summer 2021, she served as senior editor with the Outlaw Ocean Project, a nonprofit investigative news organization.
ATHENS, GA

