Citrus County Chronicle
Kopitar scores twice, Kings rally for 5-3 win over Coyotes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a rough 48-hour stretch that saw them give up nine goals Tuesday and one of their goaltenders placed on waivers Wednesday, Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings knew they would have to dig deep to prevent things from spiraling even further. Kopitar and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos never was more elated to get a secondary assist. Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz was grabbing a drink of water when he looked up and saw Matty Beniers breaking in alone on goal. Seattle's rookie wasted no time sending the Kraken to their seventh straight victory.
Citrus County Chronicle
MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stars' Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey. Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cole Caufield breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens beat Flames 2-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday night. “It was special,” said Monahan, who played nine seasons with Calgary before being traded...
Citrus County Chronicle
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks
DETROIT (AP) — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night. Christian Wood’s dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
