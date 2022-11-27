ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Ciara Wishes Russell Wilson a Heartfelt Happy Birthday: 'I'm So Proud to Celebrate You'

Russell Wilson rang in his birthday with a lot of love from his wife, Ciara! The singer took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 34th birthday, sharing a sweet reel set to Mary J. Blige's "My Everything." "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner,...
Ariana Grande Smiles With Her 'Love' Dalton Gomez in New Photo

Ariana Grande is cuddling up with her husband! The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share recent photos from her life, including a sweet shot with Dalton Gomez. In the pic, Grande and Gomez's heads rest against each other, with the singer smiling with her eyes closed and...
Drake Shows Off Son Adonis' Basketball Skills in New Video

Proud dad, Drake, took to his Instagram Story Thursday to share a video of his 5-year-old son hooping it up. In the clip, the talented tot bounces two basketballs at the same time, while the 36-year-old rapper watches in awe. "Oooh!" Drake exclaims as Adonis shows off his skills. "You're...

