Jackson Arnold leads Denton Guyer over Byron Nelson in Texas 6A football playoffs

FRISCO, Texas - In a rematch of the 2021 regional semifinal, Denton Guyer won a 59-41 shootout over Byron Nelson in the Class 6A Division II Region I semifinals on Saturday.

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way, rushing for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns, while completing 8 of 16 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Running back Trey Joyner added 17 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

It's the fourth consecutive year Guyer has advanced to the 6A Division II Region I final.

“It was a super tough game, obviously as the score shows,” Arnold said after the game. “It was a high scoring game, and as an offense we knew that we’d have to step up. Once we started going tit for tat we knew we had to step up.”

Things went Guyer’s way from the very start. Their defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Peyton Bowen returned the punt 59 yards for the first score of the game. Nelson went on a nice drive that made it to the Wildcat 44 yard line, but the Bobcats failed on fourth down.

Guyer took advantage right away, mounting a drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown run by Joyner to take a 14-0 lead.

Nelson responded when quarterback Jake Wilson found Kurt Ippolito from 22 yards out to make the score 14-7 after one quarter of play.

Wilson was a bright spot for the Bobcats, going 27 of 42 for 382 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Two plays into the second quarter, Joyner found the end zone again from one yard out. The Bobcats responded on the next drive with a 19-yard strike from Wilson to Landon Ransom-Goelz making it 21-14, still early in the second quarter.

Within five minutes of game time, both teams scored again. Guyer scored on a 10-yard keeper by Arnold, and Nelson scored on a 25-yard pass from Wilson to Gavin McCurley. Both offenses went on long drives in the final five minutes of the half, but stalled in plus territory keeping the score at 28-21 at the break.

On the opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats had to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Ford Stinson, allowing the Bobcats to close the gap even more when Wilson hit McCurley from 31 yards out to make it a three-point game at 31-28.

That was the closest that Nelson would come. Guyer proceeded to go on a 14-play, 5-minute drive culminating with an 8-yard keeper by Arnold to extend the lead again. The score stood at 38-28 going into the final quarter.

On the fourth play of the fourth quarter, Ahmed Yussef scored his first touchdown of the game for the Wildcats to extend the lead. After being forced to punt, it appeared the Bobcats were out of hope, but Leo Almanza was able to strip the ball from Arnold, scoop it up and race 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 45-34 after a missed two-point conversion.

Nelson was unable to recover the onside kick, and Guyer went on to score on a 17-yard run by Joyner. However, the Bobcats kept fighting. After driving down to the Guyer 1 yard line, Wilson threw a quick touchdown to Ippolito.

Once again, the Wildcats recovered the onside kick attempt, and Arnold put the game one ice with a 7-yard touchdown, bringing the final score to 59-41.

“Honestly, we adjusted nothing,” Arnold said about the difference between halves. “We just came out a lot more physical, a lot more effort being put into our blocks, and it showed.”

Guyer will defend its regional title next week against their former district opponent, the Southlake Carroll Dragons at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Northwest ISD Stadium in Fort Worth.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Brian McLean)