Yelm goes length of field to end Bellevue's state championship reign, 28-27

SPANAWAY, Wash. - You’ve got one drive.

That was Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo’s message to his offensive coordinator Brian Irion with the team's season on the line.

Exactly five minutes showed on the clock at Art Crate Field. The Tornados trailed defending Class 3A champion Bellevue by five points, having just given back the lead on senior running back Kaden Matsudaira's short touchdown run.

Oh yeah, and the ball was sitting on the Yelm 6-yard line after the Tornados had difficulty finding the handle on the kickoff after Matsudaira’s score.

That left top-seeded Yelm 94 yards away from a potentially winning touchdown.

"Every call has to be right," Ronquillo admitted he told Irion.

It was - and the Tornados eked out a 28-27 last-second victory in the Class 3A semifinals.

Yelm needed 15 plays to reach the Wolverines' 1-yard line with 38.6 seconds remaining. It faced a fourth down. Many expected standout Brayden Platt - who already had 160 yards on 31 carries, including three touchdowns - to see the handoff.

Except Irion chose a different play called "Quarterback Wedge" - meaning it was left up to quarterback Damian Aalona to take the snap and push himself behind the left side of the offensive line for the game-winning score.

He did, giving the Tornados a 28-27 lead with 35.5 seconds to go.

"We just needed 1 yard to go, and all our coaches were thinking we just needed the 1 yard," Aalona said. "So, I just got to get in there."

Now in their first-ever WIAA championship game, the Tornados will face second-seeded Eastside Catholic - a 35-28 winner over O'Dea - next Saturday at Sparks Stadium for the state title.

Aalona scored the game-winner, maybe for the simplest of reasons: The clock ran out on Bellevue.

Each team had only five possessions all game since neither defense could stop the efficient running games of the other. Each team scored on both of its possessions in the second half, including the final 94-yard drive from Yelm, before the Wolverines took over for a desperation attempt in the final 35 seconds.

"Even then, we believed," Bellevue coach Michael Kneip said. "The clock just ran out on us. But, that No. 23 is a great player."

That No. 23 - Platt - pushed, carried potential tacklers and broke free to account for 160 of Yelm’s 283 ground yards. Conner Rubin led a Bellevue running attack that accumulated 287 of the Wolverines 378 total on offense. Rubin carried the ball six times for 120 yards, all in the first half.

And still, it came down to a final long drive.

"It’s so hard to talk because it doesn’t seem real yet," Platt said. "We got the ball with like five minutes left. We just had to punch it in. We knew we had more heart than they did. We wanted it more. We just had to keep going and going."

SCORING SUMMARY

Bellevue 7 7 7 6 - 27

Yelm 8 6 8 6 - 28

Y – Brayden Platt 1-run (Kyler Ronquillo run).

B – Rylen Moon 18-run (Luke Scoma kick).

B – Ishaan Daniels 4-run (Scoma kick).

Y – Platt 1-run (run failed).

B – Blake Teets 13-run (Scoma kick).

Y – Platt 2-run (Platt run).

B – Kaden Matsudaiga 4-run (run failed).

Y – Damian Aalona 1-run (pass failed).

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Bellevue – Lucas Razore 5-7-91-0; Yelm – Damian Aalona 6-9-76.

Rushing: Bellevue – Corbin Rubin 6-120, Kaden Matsudaira 12-49, Ryken Moon 1-18, Ishaan Daniels 12-55, Blake Teets 6-35; Yelm – Brayden Platt 31-160, Ray Wright 3-42, Kyler Ronquillo 10-63, Aalona 5-18.

Receiving: Bellevue – Ryken Moon 2-15, Daniels 1-34, Hogan Hansen 1-30, Blake Teets 1-12; Yelm – Onyx Carter 1-24, Wright 2-18, Platt 1-11, Ronquillo 1-14, Marius Aalona 1-9.