Emergency crews respond to house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Johnson City on Saturday night.
Emergency personnel told News Channel 11 a man was inside a house on East Brook Lane when a fire started. The man was quickly able to escape to a neighbor’s house.1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch
The structure was reportedly not connected to any electrical supply and the fire was put out within 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

