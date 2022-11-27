Emergency crews respond to house fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Johnson City on Saturday night.

Emergency personnel told News Channel 11 a man was inside a house on East Brook Lane when a fire started. The man was quickly able to escape to a neighbor’s house.

The structure was reportedly not connected to any electrical supply and the fire was put out within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

