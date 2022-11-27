ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, WI

Caledonia to borrow more for roads, lose three firefighter/EMTs in 2023 [The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.]

By Journal Times, The (Racine, WI)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Fire seriously damages two Milwaukee homes

MILWAUKEE — A house caught fire Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Hopkins streets. Gusts of winds aided the fire in spreading next door. Benyell Mathis said the fire started at his home. "Hurt, right away, hurt. I want to cry so bad right now but it's like there's nothing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
KENOSHA, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee activist killed in car crash

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: Pedestrian killed in crash near 27th and Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Officials say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy