Caledonia to borrow more for roads, lose three firefighter/EMTs in 2023 [The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
WISN
Fire seriously damages two Milwaukee homes
MILWAUKEE — A house caught fire Wednesday afternoon near 23rd and Hopkins streets. Gusts of winds aided the fire in spreading next door. Benyell Mathis said the fire started at his home. "Hurt, right away, hurt. I want to cry so bad right now but it's like there's nothing...
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
WISN
Milwaukee activist killed in car crash
MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
CBS 58
MPD: Pedestrian killed in crash near 27th and Oklahoma
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Milwaukee man Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. Officials say a vehicle collided with a pedestrian near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue just after 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, Racine 'Ripoff Romeo' a person of interest
The FOX6 Investigators profiled Timothy Olson in 2012 as the Ripoff Romeo. Now, police are sharing a new mugshot to warn women that he's stealing from people he dates, and he's also a person of interest in a woman's death.
Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 1