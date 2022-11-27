ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WTOP

Stars’ Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey. Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Thursday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL). Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension....
WTOP

Bucks’ Middleton probable to make his season debut Friday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers.
MILWAUKEE, WI

