Missouri High School Football Playoffs: Final score updates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Numerous high school teams in the metro were competing to go or play in the state championship on Saturday.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos battled it out with Christian Brothers College for the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.

The Broncos lost in overtime in a hard-fought battle 35-28.

Fort Osage advanced to the state championship after Central High School (Cape Girardeau) 56-20. They will face St. Frances Howell in the Class 5 state championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Smithville lost in the Class 4 semifinals to St. Mary’s 37-23. They finish their season 11-2.

East Buchannan was able to advance the Class 1 state championship after a decisive 41-14 win over Duchesne. They will play Adrian on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pleasant Hill was defeated 54-35 in the Class 3 semifinal by Cardinal Ritter. They also end their season at 11-2.

