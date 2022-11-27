MT Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

03-13-15-16, Bonus: 10

(three, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen; Bonus: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $10,954

Lotto America

01-27-31-46-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3

(one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,590,000

Lucky For Life

05-12-18-19-31, Lucky Ball: 4

(five, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Montana Cash

04-05-10-14-33

(four, five, ten, fourteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Powerball

15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 10

(fifteen, thirty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000

