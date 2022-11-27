ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LOOK: Photo Gallery From Georgia Big Win Over Tech

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season for the first time in the program's history and will take on LSU next weekend in the fourth SEC Championship game appearance since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite in Atlanta after yet another win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Before we turn the page to LSU, let's take a look at the sights and sounds from Saturday's win over the In-state rival Yellow Jackets.

DB, Tykee Smith
DB, Tykee Smith
WR, Ladd McConkey
WR, Ladd McConkey
WR, Ladd McConkey
S, Chris Smith
S, Chris Smith
RB, Kendall Milton
TE, Brock Bowers
DT, Nazir Stackhouse
QB, Jackson Muschamp
Kirby Smart
OL, Tate Ratledge
LB, Xavian Sorey
LBs Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker
DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith
DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith
DT, Jalen Carter and WR, Arian Smith
DT, Christen Miller
Analyst, Buster Faulkner
DT, Christen Miller
DT, Christen Miller
Andrew Smart
DE, Mykel Williams
DE, Mykel Williams
WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
TE, Darnell Washington
Turner Templeton, Super fan
WR, Dominick Blaylock
DB, Tykee Smith
DB, Tykee Smith
DB Commit, AJ Harris
RB Target, Peyton Streko
OC, Todd Monken
UGA commit, CJ Allen
DT, Jalen Carter
DT, Christen Miller
TE, Darnell Washington
OT, Broderick Jones
OTs Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims
RB, Kenny McIntosh
WR, Adonai Mitchell
WR, Braxton Hicks
WR, Adonai Mitchell
C, Sedrick Van Pran
OL Coach, Stacy Searels
OL prospect, Micah Debose
OL prospect, Micah Debose
UGA Commit, Demarcus Riddick
UGA Commit, Tyler Williams

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Final Score:

1st Quarter

  • (10:43) - Georgia Tech strikes first. Taisun Phommachanh with a 7-yard touchdown run. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 0
  • (0:22) - Jack Podlesny hits a 30-yard field goal after a clunky drive for Georgia. Georgia Tech 7 - Georgia 3

2nd Quarter

  • (7:59) - Stetson Bennett connects with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 5-yard touchdown. Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (3:21) - Ladd McConkey returns a punt 39-yards to set Georgia up at Georgia Tech's 45-yard line.

Halftime: Georgia 10 - Georgia Tech 7

  • Georgia rushed for 125 yards in the first half. Kenny McIntosh - 59 yards
  • Stetson Bennett - 5/10, 28 yards, 1 TD

3rd Quarter

  • (10:40) Jack Podlesny hits again, this time from 51-yards. Georgia 13 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (9:12) Georgia Tech fumbles the snap on a punt, giving Georgia the football at Tech's 17.
  • (5:51) Stetson Bennett connects with Brock Bowers for a 1-yard touchdown on 4th and goal. Georgia 20 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (5:51) Georgia Tech's Jamie Felix fumbles the ball, recovered by Robert Beal Jr.
  • (4:11) Jack Podlesny hits his 3rd field goal of the game, this time from 36-yards. Georgia 23 - Georgia Tech 7

4th Quarter

  • (13:45) - Kenny McIntosh 2-yard touchdown run, after hauling in an 83-yard reception the play before. Georgia 30 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (11:13) - Kendall Milton busts a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 7
  • (2:55) - Dontae Smith completes a pass to Malachi Carter for a 24-yard score. Georgia 37 - Georgia Tech 14

