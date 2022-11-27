Police search for thieves who stole holiday decorations
MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Early Thanksgiving morning, when most were snug in their beds, holiday decorations were stolen from multiple Medina lawns, police said.
The incident took place Thursday between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on properties on Oak Street, 100 West Liberty and 300 Lafayette Road, and police are now asking for the public’s help in apprehending the individuals involved.Video: Public Square tree lighting lights up the night
Medina police posted the above home surveillance video on their Facebook page , asking for people to speak out if they recognize the person making off with a decoration.
Police said some ornaments were also damaged in the incident.
Reach out to police at 330-725-7777.
