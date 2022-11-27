ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS basketball roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls get ‘gritty’ win vs. Baldwinsville in tip-off tourney (91 photos)

By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Syracuse.com

Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter

Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Five Section III boys volleyball players named to state all-tournament team

Five boys volleyball players from Section III were named to the New York State all-tournament team after the 2022 fall season. Jamesville-DeWitt junior Luke McQuaid earned state tournament MVP honors after leading his team to a Division II state title. Juniors Aaron Ko and Tim Cooper and sophomore Avery Kielbasinski were also selected to the all-tournament team.
Syracuse.com

John Wildhack trusts Jim Boeheim’s track record will return Syracuse basketball to its winning ways

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack expressed his support for the Orange’s long-time men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim in an interview on Friday. “Jim Boeheim has earned a tremendous amount of equity at what he’s accomplished here and what he’s meant to this community,’’ Wildhack said. “I think people need to be respectful of that.’’
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists

Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
SYRACUSE, NY
