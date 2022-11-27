HS basketball roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls get ‘gritty’ win vs. Baldwinsville in tip-off tourney (91 photos)

Read full article on original website
High school roundup: 4th-quarter run lifts Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball over Ithaca (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Section IV’s Ithaca battled for a majority of their non-league contest Thursday evening. In the end, the Northstars used a strong fourth quarter to take care of the Little Red by a score of 65-55.
High school roundup: Westhill downs Syracuse Academy of Science in boys basketball
Shawn Mayes’ 32 points anchored Westhill in a 75-54 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
West Genesee boys hockey crowned Ice Breaker Tourney champs after beating Baldwinsville (35 photos, video)
Baldwinsville and West Genesee renewed their rivalry on the ice Wednesday in the first-ever Ice Breaker Tournament championship game. Backed by William Schneid’s two goals, the Wildcats downed the Bees 6-1 to grab the tournament’s trophy.
Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter
Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
Five Section III boys volleyball players named to state all-tournament team
Five boys volleyball players from Section III were named to the New York State all-tournament team after the 2022 fall season. Jamesville-DeWitt junior Luke McQuaid earned state tournament MVP honors after leading his team to a Division II state title. Juniors Aaron Ko and Tim Cooper and sophomore Avery Kielbasinski were also selected to the all-tournament team.
John Wildhack trusts Jim Boeheim’s track record will return Syracuse basketball to its winning ways
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack expressed his support for the Orange’s long-time men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim in an interview on Friday. “Jim Boeheim has earned a tremendous amount of equity at what he’s accomplished here and what he’s meant to this community,’’ Wildhack said. “I think people need to be respectful of that.’’
Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record losses, fewest points (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I had several questions answered and ready to go for this week’s Mailbox, but then Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois on Tuesday night. Following the Orange’s lackluster performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, I received several questions that I thought deserved immediate attention.
After 3-straight losses, Syracuse basketball gets grizzled Notre Dame and JJ Starling (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse has lost its last three games and things won’t get any easier for the Orange as it faces Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. The Orange is 3-4 for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 47-year coaching tenure after back-to-back-to-back losses to St. John’s, Bryant and Illinois.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
Watch Q&A with John Wildhack: Syracuse AD on Jim Boeheim, Dino Babers and state of SU’s sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack joined syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation Friday morning to discuss the state of SU’s sports programs. Watch the interview below:. Contact Brent Axe: Email | Twitter. MORE ORANGE SPORTS COVERAGE. Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record...
Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
Rock Bottom Already: Syracuse basketball loses to Illinois 73-44 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is on the road for its first Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of the new season, where they’ll take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Joyce Center in Indiana on Saturday, December 3 (12/3/2022). The game will air nationwide on ESPN2 at...
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Join us for a live Q&A with John Wildhack on Friday: Syracuse AD answers questions on state of its sports programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletics director John Wildhack will join syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Axe and Wildhack will discuss a wide variety of topics involving Syracuse University football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and much more.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
