HS basketball roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls get ‘gritty’ win vs. Baldwinsville in tip-off tourney (91 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team played a game of anything you can’t do, I can’t do better in a 73-44 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night. Neither the Orange nor Illini put up much of anything that resembled a competent offense in the first half. Syracuse trailed by just seven at the break (30-23). Illinois shot 32% in the first half, just a hair worse than SU’s 33%.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO