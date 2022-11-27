Beyoncé Wins Big at 2022 Soul Train Awards: Full Winners List

Beyoncé was the top winner at the Soul Train Awards , which aired on BET and BET Her on Saturday (Nov. 27). She won album of the year for the fourth time with Renaissance , song of the year for the third time with “Break My Soul,” and best collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a pairing with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.

This is the fifth consecutive year that a female solo artist has won album of the year. Bey’s victory was preceded by wins for H.E.R. ’s H.E.R., Lizzo ’s Cuz I Love You , Summer Walker ’s Over It and Jazmine Sullivan ’s Heaux Tales .

Related

Xscape to Receive Lady of Soul Honor at 2022 Soul Train Awards

Beyoncé was not, however, present at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, where the show was taped earlier this month. The BET Awards are very much a show about performances and tributes, not awards. Just two competitive categories were presented over the course of the two-hour show.

Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Muni Long were also among the winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, which were hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole . Lizzo won best dance performance for “About Damn Time.” Blige received the Certified Soul award (formerly known as the Centric Award). Long took the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for “Hrs & Hrs.” All three of these artists, as well as Beyoncé, were nominated in Big Four categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Sullivan won best R&B/soul female artist for the second year in a row, beating Beyoncé, who has won in that category a record four times, but not since 2016.

Chris Brown took best R&B/soul male artist for the second time in three years. Giveon won the award last year.

Silk Sonic won video of the year for the second year in a row with “Smokin’ Out the Window.” The retro-soul duo took the award last year for “Leave the Door Open.” The duo’s Bruno Mars won in that same category for “24K Magic” (2017) and “Finesse” (remix featuring Cardi B, 2018).

Tems won best new artist, beating Long and the red-hot Steve Lacy , among others. The Nigerian singer is the first winner in this category who hails from Africa. Tems was featured on Wizkid’s global hit “Essence,” which won best collaboration last year.

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin took the best gospel/inspirational award. It’s Franklin’s fourth consecutive win in that category – and his fifth overall.

Ari Lennox , who went into the show with six nominations, trailing only seven-time nominees Beyoncé and Blige, was shut out. Lennox nonetheless performed her current single, “Waste My Time” on the show. Four-time nominees Burna Boy and Lacy were also shut out.

Xscape became the second all-female group (following SWV) to receive the Lady of Soul honor. The award was presented by Jermaine Dupri, their producer and So So Def Recordings founder.

Iconic funk band Morris Day & The Time received the Legend Award, presented to them by JB Smoove.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Soul Train Awards nominees, with winners marked:

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic , Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Away Message (EP) , Ari Lennox

Breezy , Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous , Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe , Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money , Tank

WINNER: Renaissance , Beyoncé

Special , Lizzo

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Video of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Best New Artist

CKay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Tems

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

LizzoMary J. Blige

SZA

Tems

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Best Collaboration

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine

Certified Soul Award

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

WINNER: Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Church Girl,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Legend Award: The Time

Lady of Soul Award: Xscape