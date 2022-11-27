Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Man Arrested After Deputies Locate Stolen Checks in His Vehicle
On 11-29-2022 at 10:15 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were on routine patrol in...
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Geyserville (Geyserville, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Geyserville on Sunday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened on the west side of Boat Launch Road, near Rockpile Road at around 1:45 p.m.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Mail, Arguing On The Beach – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
ksro.com
Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs
Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
ksro.com
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
ksro.com
County of Sonoma and Sheriff Sanctioned Over Video of In-Custody Suicide
A federal judge is sanctioning Sonoma County and its Sheriff’s Office following the destruction of video that captured an in-custody suicide. Nino Bosco committed suicide in jail in 2019. A federal judge has ruled jail officials deliberately failed to preserve critical footage of his death. Because of the sanctions, the county’s actions will now be described to a jury during a trial connected with a lawsuit against the county. A court order says members of the Sheriff’s Office allowed the 14 minutes of video footage to be lost. Jury members will be told to presume county officials did so with intent, and because the footage cast the county in a negative light.
Pedestrian dies after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle in south Santa Rosa
A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.
mendofever.com
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a...
mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Residents Should Expect Hard Road Closures Saturday Night for the Annual Lighted Truck Parade
The Fort Bragg Police Department would like to announce the annual Lighted Truck Parade. will be occurring on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30 PM. During this event,. Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Lake County News
Sunflower restaurant building demolished
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Another of the city of Clearlake's historic lakeside buildings is no more. Earlier this month, Chernoh Excavating took down the Sunflower Chinese restaurant at 14525 Lakeshore Drive.
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County.
Motorcyclist dies after Harley Davidson crashes into guardrail
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows […]
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Will Host a Panel Discussion Featuring Mendocino Cannabis Cultivators at Emerald Cup
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce its participation at the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Sonoma County on Dec.10 and 11. CDFW's Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) is moderating...
