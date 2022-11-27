Bryce Young's Legacy is a Memory that Won't Fade Anytime Soon

Young might have played his final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the legacy of the Crimson Tide's first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback will be remembered for quite a long time.

"I haven’t thought about anything in the future," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said in front of a crowded media room. "All I care about now is this program."

Heading into Iron Bowl week, nobody knew the answer regarding if Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers would be Young's final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban likely didn't know, fans certainly didn't know — heck, Young himself might not even know.

One thing is for certain: if the 2022 Iron Bowl was indeed Young's last home game, he gave the stadium one final parting memory fitting for his legacy: a victory over bitter rival Auburn.

Bryant-Denny Stadium is a place with no shortage of memories. From the days of Paul 'Bear' Bryant after whom the stadium was partly named, all the way to Saturday's game against the Tigers, the field has enough echos of greatness to last the span of multiple lifetimes.

Whether you're a fan, a player, a coach or even a media member, stadiums hold a special place in the memories of those who step inside. For Young, his favorite moment inside the home of the Crimson Tide was the first time stepping onto the field as the team's starting quarterback.

"I think the first game the [2021] year, just it being packed out and just really for the first time as a player being able to experience the fans, experience how much it means to everyone in the building and just experience that environment," Young said. "It’s the best environment in college football. It really set the tone for the consistency. It’s been like that every time I’ve been back at Bryant-Denny.

"That’s what stands out, but it’s so many moments that I’m grateful for, it’d take me too long to go through them all."

Young played what was likely his final home game on Saturday night, a 49-27 Iron Bowl victory over Auburn that gave Alabama its third-straight win over its bitter rival. Leading the offensive attack was the quarterback who completed passes to nine different receivers on the afternoon. His numbers didn't leap off of the stat sheet, but they didn't have to: all that mattered to Crimson Tide fans was the win, which he and his teammates accomplished with flying colors.

While Young was ineffective on the Crimson Tide's first possession, the rest of the first 30 minutes of play were a different story. Alabama orchestrated four-consecutive touchdown drives, three of which the quarterback was directly responsible for including a five-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game in the first quarter.

Young completed 13-of-20 passes in the first half for 264 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, he ran three times for 26 yards and the lone rushing score.

The second half wasn't nearly as productive, but he didn't need to be. The second-year start managed to lead the Crimson Tide to a 49-27 win that saw him complete 20 of 30 passes for 343 yards. Young didn't add to his touchdown total in the final 30 minutes, finishing with three passing and one on the ground.

"Bryce is the heartbeat of this team," running back Jahmyr Gibbs said. "He does everything for us. He's a leader. Great dude, too, so I really appreciate him and bringing me into the family."

With this final win, Young finished his career a perfect 13-0 in home games as the team's starter. During his Heisman Trophy season of 2021, Young led Alabama to a 7-0 record inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and a 6-0 record in 2022 due to him missing the game against Texas A&M with a shoulder injury.

All are now memories that neither Alabama fans nor the stadium that contained them will soon forget.

Years from now when fans look back remembering Young, they will likely focus first and foremost on him as Alabama's first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, and rightfully so.

However, his impact went much deeper.

Many forget that just several weeks ago the Heisman winner was out, sidelined by the shoulder injury. While redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe did a fine job stepping up, Young's absence was clearly still felt. Throughout his recovery and even after he returned to the field, the quarterback struggled with pain in his shoulder — something that would not be revealed until later on in the season.

"Well I tell you what, it was really an example of his grit, his determination, his character and his commitment to the team because he wanted to play for the team," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the Iron Bowl victory. "Even those weeks that he couldn't really throw much in practice, it might have hurt our development a little bit for the rest of the players on our team, but he still went out a played really, really well — prepared well. And I'm sure he played with a little pain at times, which shows the kind of mental toughness that he has, but the guy's a great competitor.

"He has great grit and I can't say enough about what he's done for our team this year."

Throughout the week leading up to the regular-season finale, Young, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and placekicker Will Reichard were all asked of their plans following the Iron Bowl — not just regarding the potential to opt out of the Crimson Tide's bowl game in order to preserve their health for the NFL Combine, but also foregoing next season entirely and leave the college football realm behind for the pros.

All three answered in kind, but Young was the first to do so. And even then, Young chose to focus his energy on the importance of the game to not just fans, but his teammates — thereby making it important to himself.

"All I’ve been focused on throughout the year has been the next opponent, and obviously, this is huge," Young said. "This is a huge game. This means a lot to me, to people in the entire state, to us as a team. This is a huge game, so all I think about is today. How can I be the best version of myself today to get ready to put myself in the best circumstances, how we as a team can do that, and that’s all my head’s focused on."

If anything, Young's memory was cemented into the stadium as the 100,077 fans on hand cheered him all the way to the locker room. All Young could do was smile and calmly wave back in the emotional moment.

For a young man who grew up just outside of Los Angeles and decided to leave home to continue to play the game he loved, it was a moment that will stay with him forever.

"It's meant the world to me," Young said after the Iron Bowl. "You know, just with the support that I've felt — I'm from California across the country and coming to the South so far away, as soon as I got here everyone made it feel like home and I'm forever grateful for that."

Memories can be both given as well as received, but they can never be taken away.

For Crimson Tide fans, the memory of Young will forever be that of his accomplishments and his living up to the Alabama Standard.

For his coaches and teammates, he will be remembered for his selflessness and his gritty determination.

And for Young himself, he will forever remember Alabama as his home away from home — no matter how far away from Bryant-Denny Stadium his career takes him.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

