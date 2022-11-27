ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholls State beats San Diego 72-70

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Littles’ layup with eight seconds left lifted Nicholls State to a 72-70 win over San Diego at the Las Vegas Classic tournament on Saturday night.

Latrell Jones scored 26 points and added six rebounds for the Colonels (2-4). Caleb Huffman went 6 of 9 from the field to add 12 points. Micah Thomas was 4 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Toreros (4-3) were led in scoring by Jase Townsend, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Jaiden Delaire added 16 points and two steals for San Diego. In addition, Marcellus Earlington finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

