Murray, KY

WICHITA, KS
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63

INDIANA (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Parrish 4-7, Scalia 4-7, Garzon 2-3, Moore-McNeil 1-1, Sandvik 1-2, Geary 0-1, Zaric 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Holmes 1, Moore-McNeil 1) Turnovers: 11 (Holmes 6, Garzon 3, Parrish 1, Scalia 1) Steals: 4 (Parrish 2, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1)
BLOOMINGTON, IN
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51

Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Duke 66, Northwestern 50

DUKE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jackson 2-4, Day-Wilson 1-4, Taylor 0-2, de Jesus 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Balogun 2, Heide 2, Oliver 1) Turnovers: 21 (Volker 6, Brown 3, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 2, Taylor 2, Heide 2, Richardson 1, Bollin 1, de Jesus 1,...
DURHAM, NC
Thursday's Scores

Columbia Adventist Academy 82, Washington School For The Deaf 34. Kingston vs. Burlington-Edison, ppd. Stadium vs. Kennedy, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WASHINGTON STATE

