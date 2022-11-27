Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 8 UCONN 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .393, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Asberry 3-4, Wright 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Boone, Cisse, Smith). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 3, Asberry 3, Wright 3, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Thompson 2, Smith). Steals: 4 (Anderson 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 5 Indiana 87, No. 6 North Carolina 63
NORTH CAROLINA (6-1) Poole 2-3 0-0 4, Hodgson 2-8 2-2 8, Kelly 3-12 4-5 11, Todd-Williams 6-13 4-6 20, Ustby 4-15 0-0 8, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 0-2 0-2 0, Key 5-9 0-0 10, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-65 10-15 63. INDIANA (8-0) Holmes 10-17 5-7 25, Garzon...
Comments / 0