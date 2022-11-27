‘Multiple’ people shot, 1 fatally, in Atlanta’s upscale Atlantic Station district: reports

Multiple people have been shot — one fatally — in an upscale commercial and residential district in Atlanta, according to reports.

The shooting took place Saturday evening on 17th Street bridge near Market Street in Atlantic Station, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One person was killed and five others injured, according to Atlanta News First .

All six involved are between the ages of 15 and 21, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after a group of juveniles was escorted off the Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and Atlantic Station personnel, Atlanta Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said.

The group moved to 17th Street near the Interstate 75 overpass, where a dispute occurred, Dearlove said.

It's unclear what led to the incident. Citizen

Police at the scene of the shooting in Atlantic Station. Citizen

The shootout may have been between two groups and involved multiple shooters, police said.

Atlantic Station began trending on Twitter as pictures of a heavy police presence began to circulate online.

Along with holiday shoppers, crowds have been flowing into Atlantic Station for Cirque de Soleil, 11Alive reported.

Atlanta police and EMS “immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries. Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation,” Atlantic Station said in a statement.

Police are still investigating and working to obtain security footage in the surrounding area.