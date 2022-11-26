Motorcyclist dies in Chula Vista crash

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died after running a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chula Vista late Saturday morning, police said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya about 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses told officers the SUV was driving through the intersection with a green light when the rider struck its side, according to police.

The gravely injured motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital where she died, police said.

It's unclear whether the rider was under the influence of drugs or alcohol; the driver of the SUV was not impaired, and no one in the vehicle was injured, police said.

The motorcyclist's name is being withheld until the Medical Examiner's Office can notify her family.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and asked anyone with information about the crash to call Chula Vista police Officer Ed Christopher at (619) 476-5374.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .