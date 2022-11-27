Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
WATCH: City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 1. The event will take place at the Dothan Civic Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in the Dothan Opera House following the...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services to host Holiday Drop & Shop
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure services is offering an opportunity for parents to holiday shop without having to ruin any Christmas day surprises. It’s called the Holiday Drop and Shop and it takes place right here in Dothan at Westgate Park. The one-day camp will take place December 3rd starting at 12pm and lasting until 5pm.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Christmas Tree lighting set for December 5
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The lighting of the Enterprise City Hall Christmas Tree has been set for December 5. The 30-foot tall tree, decorated with over 500 ornaments and 10,000 lights, will be lit as part of the ceremony on Monday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall front courtyard.
wtvy.com
November storm damage in the Wiregrass
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
wtvy.com
LIST: 24 days of holiday reads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gather round the Christmas tree, light the menorah, and burn that Yule log, it’s officially holiday season. Whether you are a bookworm looking to curl up by the fire with a wintery rom-com, or a family ready to start a new reading tradition, books can be a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
wtvy.com
Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home. Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages. They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames. Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a...
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. The criminal prosecution of a young murder suspect could be public but, as strange as it sounds, if he was two or three years older those proceedings would be private.
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wtvy.com
2022 Enterprise Christmas Parade rescheduled
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise is postponing their annual Christmas parade to ensure a smooth and safe event. Due to inclement weather threats on Tuesday, November 29, the Enterprise “Sweet” Christmas Parade will be moving to Thursday, December 1. The parade is set to begin...
wdhn.com
Christmas Concert coming to Samson featuring Shane Owens
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as local musical artists are planning Christmas concerts. On December 17th, Shane Owens will be headlining a Christmas concert at the Samson Municipal Complex. It is slated to begin at 6:30 with Crews Wright and Kiera Howell...
WTVM
Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
wtvy.com
Storms cause severe damage to Slocomb home
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb family worked to clean debris off their land and start to rebuild part of their home after major storm damage November 30. Homeowner Katie Harrington was helping her son get ready for school when she heard the wind pick up outside. “I ran and got my son out of the shower, and I thought okay everything’s fine,” said Harrington, “well then I opened the door and seen that everything might not be fine.”
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
Severe weather damage in south Crestview neighborhoods
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Downed power lines and trees scattered streets in south Crestview Wednesday morning following severe weather. Residents south of Interstate 10 said they saw the brunt of the storm. Trampolines flew across neighborhoods and massive trees split, falling on houses and storage sheds. Conor Driver Damage “Everything got really loud. You could […]
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
Comments / 2