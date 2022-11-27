SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb family worked to clean debris off their land and start to rebuild part of their home after major storm damage November 30. Homeowner Katie Harrington was helping her son get ready for school when she heard the wind pick up outside. “I ran and got my son out of the shower, and I thought okay everything’s fine,” said Harrington, “well then I opened the door and seen that everything might not be fine.”

SLOCOMB, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO