FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
foxbaltimore.com
No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 7 Notre Dame at the buzzer, 74-72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds...
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
foxbaltimore.com
Person trapped under train in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
Some Md. school teachers, staff to receive bonuses ahead of the holidays
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It’s becoming more common for public school districts in the Baltimore region to pay bonuses to teachers, staff, and administrators. One local district calls the one-time influx of cash a “retention bonus” while another calls it an “appreciation bonus” – signaling the extra money comes after a challenging few years for those in the education field.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
foxbaltimore.com
Gun found at Carver High School; 2 students in custody, says police source
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun has been recovered at Carver High School, according to a police source. Two students have been taken into custody. Several students FOX45 spoke with at Carver said the gun did not make it into the building, because of the metal detector. This makes the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore pastor weighs in on what the mayor should do with the pension bill
A decision that will impact city taxpayers by millions of dollars for decades now awaits Mayor Brandon Scott's desk. Baltimore pastor P.M Smith joined FOX 45 News to weighs in on his thoughts.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland firearm distributors targeted in gun store thefts, ATF investigating
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after thieves target at least three gun stores in Maryland. Three firearms distributors across Anne Arundel and Montgomery Counties were targeted over the last two weeks. Anne Arundel County Police said a white...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify homicide victim shot on Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the person who was shot and killed on November 28, 2022. Police say 35-year-old Antwan Watson was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. According to police, 308 people have been killed in Baltimore so far...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott refusing to respond to concerns from east Baltimore sinkhole victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fed up and flat out of options, east Baltimore residents whose homes were demolished in a massive sinkhole are pleading with the city to throw them a lifeline. However, the city is claiming their loss is not the city's problem. "It's just not right," said homeowner,...
foxbaltimore.com
City leaders and experts weigh in on Mayor Scott's pension bill dilemma
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore City Council's council's controversial pension bill has many political pundits weighing in, including a former Baltimore mayor. It's happening, as we wait for current Mayor Brandon Scott to decide if this bill will live or die. All eyes are on the mayor in what...
foxbaltimore.com
Expert says crime hinders Baltimore city's economy after recent rideshare theft
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police say they have made Arrest is several robberies in which both rideshare drivers and passengers have been robbed. One robbery happened after a passenger left the Horseshoe Casino early Monday morning. But it’s not just riders, Baltimore police say the thieves were targeting drivers.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor's Christmas parade set to go on this weekend after threat of postponement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers say the Mayor's Christmas parade is set to go on this weekend after the future of the parade was thrown into question. The city said last week that Baltimore City Police Department did not have enough officers to cover both the Mayor's Christmas parade and the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, which were scheduled for Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome
MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
foxbaltimore.com
Sam Cogen sworn in as Baltimore City's first new sheriff in three decades
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen was swiftly sworn in as Baltimore City's new sheriff Wednesday afternoon, as the first newly elected leader to take office in a city-wide position. State law allows the sheriff to be sworn in as soon as the state's election results are verified, but that...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighter suffers non-life threatening following Carroll County fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday responding to a house fire in Carroll County. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of the flames just before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue. 50 firefighters from the Union Bridge Volunteer...
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery County leaders aim to prevent pedestrian deaths with 'Vision Zero Initiative'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Last month, Montgomery County completed its bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda. The bikeway is separated from the roadway to protect bike riders and prevent pedestrian fatalities, officials said. On Wednesday morning, County Executive Marc Elrich joined Police Chief Marcus...
foxbaltimore.com
Former city state's attorney candidate weighs in on Mayor Scott vetoing the pension bill
Mayor Brandon Scott has decided to veto the Baltimore City Council's pension bill. Former city state's attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, joined FOX 45 News on what happens now.
