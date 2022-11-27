ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 20 Maryland upsets No. 7 Notre Dame at the buzzer, 74-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a 74-72 victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
Some Md. school teachers, staff to receive bonuses ahead of the holidays

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It’s becoming more common for public school districts in the Baltimore region to pay bonuses to teachers, staff, and administrators. One local district calls the one-time influx of cash a “retention bonus” while another calls it an “appreciation bonus” – signaling the extra money comes after a challenging few years for those in the education field.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police identify homicide victim shot on Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the person who was shot and killed on November 28, 2022. Police say 35-year-old Antwan Watson was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. According to police, 308 people have been killed in Baltimore so far...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
City leaders and experts weigh in on Mayor Scott's pension bill dilemma

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore City Council's council's controversial pension bill has many political pundits weighing in, including a former Baltimore mayor. It's happening, as we wait for current Mayor Brandon Scott to decide if this bill will live or die. All eyes are on the mayor in what...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor's Christmas parade set to go on this weekend after threat of postponement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers say the Mayor's Christmas parade is set to go on this weekend after the future of the parade was thrown into question. The city said last week that Baltimore City Police Department did not have enough officers to cover both the Mayor's Christmas parade and the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium, which were scheduled for Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Firefighter suffers non-life threatening following Carroll County fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday responding to a house fire in Carroll County. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of the flames just before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue. 50 firefighters from the Union Bridge Volunteer...
BALTIMORE, MD

