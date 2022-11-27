ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

WGME

Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign

PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

University of Maine at Augusta students able to change their grades after website glitch

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials at the University of Maine at Augusta are investigating a website glitch that led to some students to be able to change their grades. According to the Kennebec Journal, an error allowed nearly 250 students to have administrative access to the university's grading system and the ability to alter scores and view protected information.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Catholic Charities helps Mainers stay warm on Giving Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Giving Tuesday, Catholic Charities Maine put its focus on helping people stay warm. Tuesday, the organization handed out free hand-knit hats, scarves and mittens in Portland. Organizers say they received more than 500 items to give to people in need this winter. "We just want it...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport

It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WGME

Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry

PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Footy to begin play next season

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Footy of the United Women's Soccer League will begin play next season. The U-23 team will be made up of high-level collegiate players along with some international stars. The Footy will play a 10-game season beginning in mid-May. They'll compete in the Northeast division along with teams from Connecticut, Boston, Albany, western Massachusetts and Worcester. All proceeds from the gate and merchandise will go back to the community. The United Women's Soccer League has been around for the past five years with 90 teams nationwide competing.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills announces new climate investments

WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Skowhegan Police continue 'Operation Safe Delivery'

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- One Maine police department is making stopping porch pirates a priority. The Skowhegan Police Department allows people in town to get their Christmas packages shipped to the police station. You must show an ID to get your package from the police station. The chief says people love...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

