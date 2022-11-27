Read full article on original website
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
'We are out of time:' Gov. Mills outlines plan for Maine to fight climate change
WATERVILLE (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills announced a multi-million-dollar investment for climate change projects Thursday. She also says it will promote green energy jobs. New climate investments and creating good paying clean energy jobs are part of Mills’ plan for Maine, which she laid out Thursday. “For many...
University of Maine at Augusta students able to change their grades after website glitch
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials at the University of Maine at Augusta are investigating a website glitch that led to some students to be able to change their grades. According to the Kennebec Journal, an error allowed nearly 250 students to have administrative access to the university's grading system and the ability to alter scores and view protected information.
Catholic Charities helps Mainers stay warm on Giving Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- On Giving Tuesday, Catholic Charities Maine put its focus on helping people stay warm. Tuesday, the organization handed out free hand-knit hats, scarves and mittens in Portland. Organizers say they received more than 500 items to give to people in need this winter. "We just want it...
Lewiston students create ornaments to be featured in national Christmas tree display
LEWISTON (WGME) – Students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston are making ornaments to represent Maine in the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. The students are creating their ornaments to highlight themes such as belonging and inclusivity. They're using Maine icons like lobsters and pine...
Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport
It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
UPS driver fixes family's Christmas tree that blew over from wind in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO (WGME) -- A Maine UPS driver helped spread some Christmas cheer while making a delivery in Vassalboro Thursday. Christopher Lee says a Christmas tree he keeps outside his home blew over during Wednesday night's storm. A UPS driver stopped to pick up the tree while making a delivery Thursday.
Online portal to streamline heating assistance application process launches in Maine
STATEWIDE (WGME)-- A new online system designed to make applying for heating assistance simpler is now available to Mainers. MaineHousing is launching its first iteration of the online portal for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. It will allow people to start the application process remotely while...
Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
Deadline for Maine Property Tax Stabilization Program applications is Thursday
For Maine seniors looking to apply for the state's Property Tax Stabilization Program deadline is Thursday. The Property Tax Stabilization Program allows certain seniors to freeze the tax amount on their home. If you qualify, your 2023 property tax bill will be the same amount as 2022, and it will...
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
Maine Footy to begin play next season
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Footy of the United Women's Soccer League will begin play next season. The U-23 team will be made up of high-level collegiate players along with some international stars. The Footy will play a 10-game season beginning in mid-May. They'll compete in the Northeast division along with teams from Connecticut, Boston, Albany, western Massachusetts and Worcester. All proceeds from the gate and merchandise will go back to the community. The United Women's Soccer League has been around for the past five years with 90 teams nationwide competing.
Initiative to create consumer-owned utility in Maine qualifies for next year's ballot
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The push replace Maine's two electric utilities with a consumer-owned one took another step forward Wednesday after the state said the initiative qualified for the 2023 ballot. According to the Secretary of State's Office, the citizen petition called “An Act To Create the Pine Tree Power Company,...
Gov. Mills announces new climate investments
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
'We're praying': Lewiston family may be forced out of rental house, has nowhere to go
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A family in Lewiston is about to lose their rental house, and they have nowhere else to go. Lewiston code enforcement officers say they have no choice but to condemn the home. It is illegal in Maine to rent out a property without a working heating system....
Options available to help with high heating costs, more assistance could be on the way
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- Home heating prices are closing in on the highest point in a decade. The prices people have paid, on average, compared to last heating season have increased significantly. A gallon of heating oil and of kerosene have nearly doubled, according to the Governor's Energy Office. Although for...
University of New England unveils plans to move medical school to Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Most of the University of New England's health science programs are currently on the Portland campus, all except for the medical school, but that will change in a few years. "Right now, we're at a campus with all other college students, and it's pretty small and crowded,"...
Skowhegan Police continue 'Operation Safe Delivery'
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- One Maine police department is making stopping porch pirates a priority. The Skowhegan Police Department allows people in town to get their Christmas packages shipped to the police station. You must show an ID to get your package from the police station. The chief says people love...
More wind and rain headed to Maine Saturday, power outages possible again
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Quiet weather will be with us for our Friday, but it doesn't last into the first half of the weekend. Rain and wind will be returning to Maine on Saturday, and while it isn't looking as impactful as the storm earlier this week, some scattered power outages will be possible.
