Fresno, CA

Zoo announces birth of white rhino

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
A California zoo has something to be thankful for in 2022.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the birth of a white rhino.

Kayla gave birth to her fourth calf, a male, while she has lived at the zoo.

Zoo officials said on Facebook that both Kayla and her calf are doing well and are on the African Adventure area’s savanna.

White rhinos are listed as “near threatened” with extinction according to The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

The IUCN says white rhinos are decreasing in population with about 10,080 mature individuals at last count.

They are found in the southern parts of Africa but had lived as north as Chad and Sudan at one point, the IUCN said.

