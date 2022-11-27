ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: USMNT's draw with England shatters American viewership record

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
The U.S. men’s national team shattered a viewership record on Friday with its draw against England at the World Cup.

The match in Qatar, which , drew 15,377,000 viewers in the United States, Fox announced on Saturday night. It peaked at more than 19.6 million, too.

That’s up about six percent from the last record of 14.51 million during Italy and Brazil’s championship match in the World Cup in 1994.

Though many saw the USMNT's draw as a successful outing, considering who they were up against, it .

"It felt like we dominated the game," midfielder Weston McKennie . "I think we had the more clear-cut chances. Obviously it sucks that we couldn't put the ball in the back of the net, and come out with the win, and three points."

The Americans will wrap up Group B play on Tuesday with a must-win match against Iran. A win there will send the USMNT into the knockout round, though anything else will end their time in Qatar.

The record was the second one Fox set over Thanksgiving weekend, too. The Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants on on any network.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World Cup 2022: American fan says he was kicked out of US-Iran match for wearing rainbow armband

An American fan said he was escorted out of Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday ahead of the United States’ match with Iran for wearing a rainbow armband. American Brian Davis told Danish journalist Rasmus Tantholdt that security at the gates to enter the stadium told him his arm band was fine to wear. It was later that guards confronted him at his seat,“twisted my arm” and “were very aggressive.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World Cup 2022: South Korea beats Portugal to advance and knock out Uruguay

South Korea got a late goal from Hwang Hee-Chan to beat Portugal 2-1 and knock out Uruguay from the 2022 World Cup. The Uruguayans beat Ghana 2-0 in their Group H game, but needed to have a better goal difference than the South Koreans to advance if the two teams ended up tied on points. But a 2-0 loss to Portugal proved to be the difference as Uruguay spent the final 15 minutes of the game searching for a third goal that never came.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar — (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa'a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer's World Cup.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

