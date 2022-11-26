Read full article on original website
Holiday eating
Now that the holidays are here, family and friends are getting together, but we may be a bit overwhelmed. We talked to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist about how to be a gracious guest without overeating.
Parents struggle to find over-the-counter medications for their children
The increase in cases of children with colds, flu, RSV and other respiratory illnesses is affecting the supply of over-the-counter medications. Parents describe how hard some items are to find at drug stores.
