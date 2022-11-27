BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation following a shooting on Monday, Nov. 29, in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive. Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Park at Sunderland Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and able to communicate with officers.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO