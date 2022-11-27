ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Mark Edwards
5d ago

But wait, Birmingham was recently ranked one of the top cites to live. I guess some of the criteria for "best place to live" is too many people, too much traffic, high crime rate and the city has to be run by completely incompetent democrats.

CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Inmate found dead at Donaldson prison in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a state prison in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Tycia Marshall, 41, was found unresponsive inside an open-style dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility at about 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Missing man found safe: Southside PD

UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
SOUTHSIDE, AL
wvtm13.com

14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: 14-year-old boy shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation following a shooting on Monday, Nov. 29, in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive. Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Park at Sunderland Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and able to communicate with officers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Dee F. Cee

Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb

image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

