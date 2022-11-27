Read full article on original website
Mark Edwards
5d ago
But wait, Birmingham was recently ranked one of the top cites to live. I guess some of the criteria for "best place to live" is too many people, too much traffic, high crime rate and the city has to be run by completely incompetent democrats.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
Who killed Justin Snow? Witnesses sought in deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham
It’s been nearly seven months since a 38-year-old father was shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59, and authorities said they need help from the public to solve the case. “To this day, the shooter remains on the loose,’’ said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Justin Snow had...
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm. BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago....
wbrc.com
Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the...
Person injured in partial building collapse at Carraway Hospital demolition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured during a partial building collapse at a demolition site of the former Carraway Hospital Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a partial building collapse at the location of the hospital at 25 Street North and Walnut Hill Circle. A person was […]
wvtm13.com
Customer shot inside Bessemer convenience store
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Police say two customers were arguing inside the Stop N Go store on Dartmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when one of them was shot. The victim is in critical but stable condition. No suspects...
wvtm13.com
Inmate found dead at Donaldson prison in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at a state prison in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Tycia Marshall, 41, was found unresponsive inside an open-style dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility at about 9:00 a.m. Nov. 30.
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
Missing man found safe: Southside PD
UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
Mountain Brook officer, suspect sustain minor injuries during scuffle in parking lot off busy U.S. 280
A Mountain Brook police officer sustained minor injuries during a scuffle with a suspect in a parking lot off U.S. 280 on Thursday. Mountain Brook police conducted a traffic stop at Cahaba Village Plaza just after 11 a.m., said Chief Jaye Loggins. During the stop, officers tried to take a passenger of the vehicle into custody.
Woman killed in Birmingham crash identified
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been identified.
wvtm13.com
14-year-old boy shot at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old Monday afternoon. Officers received a call at 3:30 p.m. that a person had been shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments in the 600 Block of Valley Crest Drive. When they arrived, they found the...
wbrc.com
B’ham PD: 14-year-old boy shot at The Park at Sunderland Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation following a shooting on Monday, Nov. 29, in the 600 block of Valley Crest Drive. Police say around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Park at Sunderland Apartments. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and able to communicate with officers.
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD looking to identify dine-and-dash suspects who pointed firearm at restaurant employee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation at King Buffet in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard. An East Precinct sergeant stated that he was on patrol when he entered the Kings Buffet and learned a robbery had just occurred at the restaurant.
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
sylacauganews.com
ADOC captain from Childersburg, one other arrested in Birmingham on multiple charges including bribery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Monday evening, Nov. 28, Alabama’s state prison system confirmed that one current employee as well as a former state worker were arrested and charged with a number of crimes including bribery. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that current Capt. Deaundra Johnson along with...
33-year-old woman ejected, killed in Jefferson County rollover crash
A woman was killed after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash Thursday evening in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the fatality victim as Maleaha Rashid Hicks. She was 33 and lived in Empire. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to the wreck...
Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb
image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 10