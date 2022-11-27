ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point

The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Goodman: Thank World Games for Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer was in Birmingham on Wednesday for the strangest of reasons. UAB introduced the former NFL quarterback as the head football coach of the Blazers. Shocking? That’s putting it gently. What in the world?. To be more accurate, what in The World Games? Crazy but true: Dilfer is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

