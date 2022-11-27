Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
Mobile Christian junior Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama over LSU, Auburn
Mobile Christian defensive coordinator Charles Lawson calls junior Sterling Dixon “a complete player.”. That’s good news for Nick Saban and Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound EDGE committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday afternoon, picking Saban and company over SEC West foes Auburn and LSU. “He is a guy...
Explaining the chaotic style Alabama used to bully its way to NCAA soccer semifinals
It’s been nearly three decades since Nolan Richardson rode his “40 Minutes of Hell” to Arkansas’ 1994 men’s basketball national championship. His Razorbacks disturbed the orderly flow of the sport, slaying blue blood after blue blood before taking the title over Duke in Charlotte. Wes...
Goodman: Thank World Games for Trent Dilfer
Trent Dilfer was in Birmingham on Wednesday for the strangest of reasons. UAB introduced the former NFL quarterback as the head football coach of the Blazers. Shocking? That’s putting it gently. What in the world?. To be more accurate, what in The World Games? Crazy but true: Dilfer is...
What UAB head coach Trent Dilfer said during introductory press conference
A new era of UAB football is officially underway. UAB athletics director Mark Ingram, along with president Ray Watts, formally introduced Trent Dilfer as the seventh head coach in program history today in a press conference at the UAB Alumni House in Birmingham, Alabama. Following multiple reports Tuesday night that...
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
The energy behind Birmingham’s Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
UAB football players send open letter to President Ray Watts regarding Blazers’ coaching search
The UAB football team is taking matters into its own hands. Only a few days removed from a bowl-clinching win in the regular-season finale, the Blazers have banded together to conceive and send an open letter to UAB president Ray Watts in response to the search for UAB’s permanent head coach.
Ramsay defense stands strong in playoff run to Class 5A title showdown
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
Leroy clobbers Pickens County in Class 1A title game to clinch 6th overall crown
Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner piled up more yards on the ground than Pickens County’s entire offense as the sixth-ranked Bears cruised to a 42-20 victory over the Tornadoes in Thursday’s Class 1A title game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Leroy (13-1) captures the sixth state title in program...
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Ashton Ashford, Ramsay wear down Charles Henderson, claim 5A state title
Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart and the rest of the Trojan defense knew what was coming in Thursday’s Class 5A state title game. They just couldn’t stop him. Ashton Ashford battered Charles Henderson 44 times and scored 5 rushing touchdowns, leading Ramsay to a 41-20 victory on a cold night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Football High Live: Updates from Thursday’s 1A, 3A, 5A state title games
Time for Day 2 of the 2022 Super 7 from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Class 1A, 3A and 5A champs will be crowned on what looks like a beautiful day at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Play starts at 11 a.m. with the 3A title game between perennial champ Piedmont and newcomer St. James.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Faith Chapel founder, who built domed church in Wylam, hands off lead pastor role to his son
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1