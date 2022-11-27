Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street.

A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Two detectives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.