Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police.
The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street.Woman killed, boy, 14, shot in Far South Side drive-by
A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
The incident is still under investigation by Area Two detectives.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
