Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park

By Andrew Smith
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street.

A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Two detectives.

