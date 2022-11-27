Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Would Want to Take His Place as Zorro

In the event of a Zorro reboot, Antonio Banderas knows exactly who he would want to take on the role : Tom Holland .

In a recent interview promoting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , Banderas said without hesitation that he would want to hand the title over to Holland if there were to be a remake.

“I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and fun, and he’s got this spark, too,” Banderas told ComicBook . “Why not?”

Banderas explained that he would want to return to the franchise in a new film in order to pass the mask down to Holland, the same way that Anthony Hopkins did for him in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro. The film saw Hopkins’ Don Diego de la Vega handing the torch down to Banderas’ Alejandro Murrieta.

“I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas said when asked about returning for a new project in the franchise. “I said something like that to somebody. I said, ‘Well if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first [for] me, [which is] give the torch to somebody else.'”

This isn’t the first time the actor has discussed potentially returning to the mask. Banderas told ComicBook he spoke to Quentin Tarantino about a potential crossover between Zorro and Django, Jamie Foxx’s character in Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

“He just came up to me, and I was like, ‘In your hands? Yeah, man!’ Because Quentin just has that nature to do those type of movies and give them quality,” he explained. “Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the ’60s and ’70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting. We’ve never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx, and because of [playing] Zorro again when he’s a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy.”