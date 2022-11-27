Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis

MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.

Modesto police said they arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire.

After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto watch commander.

Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.