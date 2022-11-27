ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqoBZ_0jOhZBLR00

MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.

Modesto police said they arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire.

After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto watch commander.

Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy