ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Driver Dies After Car Flips Into Toms River Marsh

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPEW3_0jOhZ9fE00
Paolo PH Photo Credit: Paolo PH Facebook

A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said.

Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.

Two occupants were able to free themselves but Helfers-Lariva remained trapped and submerged.

Multiple officers enter the water in an attempt to free Helfers-Lariva, who was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center after extensive life-saving efforts.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
416K+
Followers
60K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy