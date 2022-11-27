Read full article on original website
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
36-year-old man dies after being shot in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man died after being shot in Syracuse just after midnight Thursday, police said. Around 12:04 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Valley Drive near St. Agnes Cemetary after reports of shots being fired, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Around...
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
Shots fired at Syracuse home wounded girl, 11, who was inside, police said
Editor’s note: Syracuse police originally reported the child wounded in this shooting was a boy, which was incorrect. The story has been updated. Syracuse, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who was shot Saturday was inside the house when she was struck, police confirmed Monday. Officers responded to 1316...
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
wxhc.com
Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up
On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse firefighters will work 24 hour shifts starting in July
Syracuse, N.Y. — Starting in July, firefighters in the City of Syracuse will be working 24 hour shifts. The Syracuse Common Council approved the scheduling change last month, after Fire Chief Michael Monds says his firefighters actually pushed for it. Chief Monds says the department and Syracuse fire union brought the idea to common council after 90% of firefighters voted in support of it a few weeks ago.
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
Shoppers concerned after gun was pointed at Destiny USA employees trying to stop a robbery
1 pm Wednesday 11-30-22: The suspects in the robbery were three men. The previous version of the story mistakenly stated that a woman was being sought out. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a gun was pointed at a Destiny USA store manager and employees while trying to stop a robbery. […]
WKTV
Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night. Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
