Bob Dylan apologizes to fans after autopen book signature controversy

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan has apologized to fans who bought limited edition copies of his latest book which had a replica signature rather than original autographs.

Dylan, 81, had signed copies of his $599 book The Philosophy of Modern Song with an autopen, prompting disgruntled buyers who were initially promised "hand signed" copies of the book to seek refunds from publisher Simon and Schuster.

"I've been made aware that there's some controversy about signatures on some of my recent artwork prints and on a limited-edition of The Philosophy Of Modern Song . I've hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there's never been a problem," Dylan said in a statement Friday.

Dylan said that he had a "bad case of vertigo" in 2019 that continued through COVID-19 pandemic which interfered with his ability to sign books.

"It takes a crew of five working in close quarters with me to help enable these signing sessions, and we could not find a safe and workable way to complete what I needed to do while the virus was raging," Dylan said.

"So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn't help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an autopen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done 'all the time' in the art and literary worlds."

Dylan said he had "deepest regrets" for the "error in judgment" and that he wanted to rectify the situation immediately for his fans.

Simon and Schuster acknowledged the mistake on Wednesday and said the company would be offering each purchaser an immediate refund.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com